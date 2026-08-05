Boutique Recruiting Named One of San Diego’s Best Places to Work for 8th Consecutive Year

Boutique Recruiting - Executive Search & Direct-Hire Recruiting Multi-Accolade & Award-Winning Leadership Team

The recruiting firm’s eight-year streak reflects a culture built to develop high performers and the high standards it brings to every client search.

“I never wanted to build a company full of people who were excellent at following instructions but had lost the instinct to think for themselves,” Burrola said.” — Innesa Burrola

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boutique Recruiting, a nationally recognized executive search and direct-hire recruiting firm , has been named one of the San Diego Business Journal’s Best Places to Work for the eighth consecutive year. The recognition reflects the firm’s continued commitment to building an authentic, high-performing workplace where ambitious professionals are trusted to think independently, take ownership of their work and become exceptional at what they do.CEO and Co-Founder Innesa Burrola founded Boutique Recruiting in 2014 after seeing how scripted, transactional recruiting could interfere with the real conversations required to make the right match. She created a company where recruiters could be themselves, use their judgment and develop genuine relationships with clients and candidates.“I never wanted to build a company full of people who were excellent at following instructions but had lost the instinct to think for themselves,” Burrola said. “I wanted people to be completely real, use their judgment and get to the truth of what clients actually needed so we could solve their hiring problems better.”That philosophy still shapes how Boutique Recruiting operates today. Employees are trusted to take ownership of their work and speak directly when something needs to be addressed. The expectations are high, but so is the level of trust.Boutique Recruiting supports that environment with unlimited paid time off, a companywide two-week holiday closure, wellness incentives, virtual team experiences and recognition for birthdays, work anniversaries and personal milestones. These programs are designed to give employees the flexibility and support to sustain high performance without treating the rest of their lives as secondary.The result is a culture that attracts ambitious, self-motivated professionals who want real responsibility and the opportunity to become exceptionally good at what they do. Team members are expected to work hard, continue developing their judgment and contribute to the success of the broader team.That internal standard directly strengthens the firm’s work for clients. Every company depends on the quality of the people it hires, but hiring is Boutique Recruiting’s business. The firm believes it should exemplify the kind of workplace top performers want to join and the level of talent clients trust it to identify.By building and developing a high-performing team of its own, Boutique Recruiting has gained a deeper understanding of what exceptional talent looks like beyond a résumé. Its recruiters know how to recognize strong judgment, personal accountability and the ability to make an entire team better.“We know how much the right person can change a company,” Burrola said. “That is why we take our own team just as seriously as the teams we help our clients build.”Boutique Recruiting has received the San Diego Business Journal’s Best Places to Work recognition every year since 2019. The eight-year record reflects the firm’s continued commitment to building a company that attracts high performers, develops strong businesspeople and brings that same level of discernment to every client search.Boutique Recruiting partners with leadership teams that understand the quality of their people sets the standard for the entire business. To discuss an upcoming search, visit www.boutiquerecruiting.com

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