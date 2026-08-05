Florida Courts Affirm Common Sense: Protecting Kids from Adult Performances Is Not Controversial

The Florida GOP celebrates the full 11th Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision upholding the state’s Protection of Children Act. The ruling clears the way for Florida to enforce its 2023 law that prohibits knowingly admitting children to adult live performances depicting lewd or sexual conduct, including certain drag shows.

This is a straightforward victory for parents and for basic standards of age-appropriate content. Florida lawmakers passed the measure to safeguard minors from sexually explicit live performances. The courts have now affirmed that the state has every right to do so.

While Florida stands with parents, national Democrats continue to push the opposite agenda. Figures such as Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost have aligned themselves with the defense of drag events and performances involving or marketed toward children. That approach rejects the clear boundary between adult entertainment and childhood.

“Florida school boards should reflect the same priority that protects our children from adult-only content and our Republican school board candidates get it,”said Evan Power, Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida.

Strong school board candidates understand that classrooms and school-related activities are not venues for adult sexualized performances. Parents expect school leaders who will protect childhood innocence, uphold parental rights, and reject efforts to normalize drag shows or similar adult content for kids.

“Florida Republicans will continue supporting candidates who put children first, defend parental authority, and refuse to blur the line between adult entertainment and the education of Florida’s students, something Maxwell Frost will never do,” said Power.

The choice is clear: Florida’s courts and Republican leaders are defending kids. Democrats are not.