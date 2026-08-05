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Texas Oil and Gas Production Statistics for May 2026

August 05, 2026

AUSTIN, Texas – Statewide and county crude oil and natural gas production for May 2026 reported in the tables below came from 156,120 oil wells and 84,661 gas wells.

Crude oil production reported by the RRC is limited to oil produced from oil leases and does not include condensate, which is reported separately by the RRC. For full oil and gas production statistics, you can visit the links below.

Statewide totals: https://www.rrc.texas.gov/oil-and-gas/research-and-statistics/production-data/texas-monthly-oil-gas-production/

County rankings: https://www.rrc.texas.gov/oil-and-gas/research-and-statistics/production-data/texas-monthly-oil-gas-production-by-county-ranking/

TABLE 1 - MAY 2026 STATEWIDE PRODUCTION*

PRODUCT

PRELIMINARY REPORTED TOTAL VOLUME

AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION

Crude Oil

129,523,336 BBLS (barrels)

4,178,172 BBLS

Natural Gas

1,070,708,239 mcf (thousand cubic feet)

34,538,975 mcf

* These are preliminary figures based on production volumes reported by operators and will be updated as late and corrected production reports are received.

TABLE 2 - MAY 2025 STATEWIDE PRODUCTION

PRODUCT

UPDATED REPORTED TOTAL VOLUME

PRELIMINARY REPORTED TOTAL VOLUME

Crude Oil

147,101,237 BBLS

127,302,500 BBLS

Natural Gas

1,156,723,236 mcf

1,041,165,903 mcf

 

TABLE 3 – MAY 2026 TEXAS TOP TEN CRUDE OIL PRODUCING COUNTIES RANKED BY PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION

RANK

COUNTY

CRUDE OIL (BBLS)

1.

MARTIN

21,057,848

2.

MIDLAND

18,945,107

3.

UPTON

9,383,652

4.

LOVING

8,184,415

5.

REAGAN

6,585,629

6.

REEVES

5,746,799

7.

HOWARD

5,145,494

8.

KARNES

4,994,165

9.

GLASSCOCK

4,488,276

10.

ANDREWS

4,250,300

 

TABLE 4 – MAY 2026 TEXAS TOP TEN TOTAL GAS (GAS WELL GAS & CASINGHEAD) PRODUCING COUNTIES RANKED BY PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION

RANK

COUNTY

TOTAL GAS (MCF)

1.

WEBB

89,726,790

2.

MIDLAND

89,094,850

3.

REEVES

85,439,513

4.

MARTIN

69,029,834

5.

LOVING

57,319,686

6.

PANOLA

52,524,984

7.

REAGAN

46,332,108

8.

CULBERSON

45,234,785

9.

UPTON

44,817,513

10.

HARRISON

42,939,213

 

TABLE 5 – MAY 2026 TEXAS TOP TEN TOTAL CONDENSATE PRODUCING COUNTIES RANKED BY PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION

RANK

COUNTY

CONDENSATE (BBLS)

1.

REEVES

6,170,642

2.

LOVING

5,151,955

3.

CULBERSON

3,120,912

4.

DE WITT

1,238,277

5.

LA SALLE

1,122,886

6.

DIMMIT

954,707

7.

KARNES

800,859

8.

WEBB

745,540

9.

LIVE OAK

731,039

10.

WARD

684,741

About the Railroad Commission:
Our mission is to serve Texas by our stewardship of natural resources and the environment, our concern for personal and community safety, and our support of enhanced development and economic vitality for the benefit of Texans. The Commission has a long and proud history of service to both Texas and to the nation, including more than 100 years regulating the oil and gas industry. The Commission also has jurisdiction over alternative fuels safety, natural gas utilities, surface mining and intrastate pipelines. Established in 1891, the Railroad Commission of Texas is the oldest regulatory agency in the state. To learn more, please visit https://www.rrc.texas.gov/about-us/.

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Texas Oil and Gas Production Statistics for May 2026

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