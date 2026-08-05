Texas Oil and Gas Production Statistics for May 2026

August 05, 2026

AUSTIN, Texas – Statewide and county crude oil and natural gas production for May 2026 reported in the tables below came from 156,120 oil wells and 84,661 gas wells.

Crude oil production reported by the RRC is limited to oil produced from oil leases and does not include condensate, which is reported separately by the RRC. For full oil and gas production statistics, you can visit the links below.

Statewide totals: https://www.rrc.texas.gov/oil-and-gas/research-and-statistics/production-data/texas-monthly-oil-gas-production/

County rankings: https://www.rrc.texas.gov/oil-and-gas/research-and-statistics/production-data/texas-monthly-oil-gas-production-by-county-ranking/

TABLE 1 - MAY 2026 STATEWIDE PRODUCTION*

PRODUCT PRELIMINARY REPORTED TOTAL VOLUME AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION Crude Oil 129,523,336 BBLS (barrels) 4,178,172 BBLS Natural Gas 1,070,708,239 mcf (thousand cubic feet) 34,538,975 mcf

* These are preliminary figures based on production volumes reported by operators and will be updated as late and corrected production reports are received.

TABLE 2 - MAY 2025 STATEWIDE PRODUCTION

PRODUCT UPDATED REPORTED TOTAL VOLUME PRELIMINARY REPORTED TOTAL VOLUME Crude Oil 147,101,237 BBLS 127,302,500 BBLS Natural Gas 1,156,723,236 mcf 1,041,165,903 mcf

TABLE 3 – MAY 2026 TEXAS TOP TEN CRUDE OIL PRODUCING COUNTIES RANKED BY PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION

RANK COUNTY CRUDE OIL (BBLS) 1. MARTIN 21,057,848 2. MIDLAND 18,945,107 3. UPTON 9,383,652 4. LOVING 8,184,415 5. REAGAN 6,585,629 6. REEVES 5,746,799 7. HOWARD 5,145,494 8. KARNES 4,994,165 9. GLASSCOCK 4,488,276 10. ANDREWS 4,250,300

TABLE 4 – MAY 2026 TEXAS TOP TEN TOTAL GAS (GAS WELL GAS & CASINGHEAD) PRODUCING COUNTIES RANKED BY PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION

RANK COUNTY TOTAL GAS (MCF) 1. WEBB 89,726,790 2. MIDLAND 89,094,850 3. REEVES 85,439,513 4. MARTIN 69,029,834 5. LOVING 57,319,686 6. PANOLA 52,524,984 7. REAGAN 46,332,108 8. CULBERSON 45,234,785 9. UPTON 44,817,513 10. HARRISON 42,939,213

TABLE 5 – MAY 2026 TEXAS TOP TEN TOTAL CONDENSATE PRODUCING COUNTIES RANKED BY PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION