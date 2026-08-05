DOH-Citrus Highlights No-Cost Breastfeeding Services During National Breastfeeding Month

Citrus County, Fla. — During Breastfeeding Awareness Month, observed each August, the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) is reminding residents of the no-cost breastfeeding services offered.

Infant Feeding Line

DOH-Citrus offers a free infant feeding line that provides guidance on breastfeeding and feeding infants. The support line is open seven days a week, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. and can be reached by calling 352-513-6060.

Baby & Me

Baby & Me is a free, weekly support group designed for new moms. Attendees share ideas and experiences, learn the best way to take care of their babies, and receive support from DOH-Citrus staff and an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC).

Breastfeeding Classes

DOH-Citrus also offers no-cost breastfeeding classes. Held online, these one-hour education classes are designed for pregnant mothers. Participants can ask their feeding questions, and participate in a live discussion, all from the comfort of home. Classes are held:

First Wednesday of every month, 7 – 8 p.m.

Second Tuesday of every month, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. (Spanish)

Third Tuesday of every month, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

The IBCLC also provides one-on-one, in-person lactation visits. These are available at no cost.

For more information about DOH-Citrus breastfeeding services call 352-513-6060.