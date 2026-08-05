DOH-Citrus Highlights No-Cost Breastfeeding Services During National Breastfeeding Month
Citrus County, Fla. — During Breastfeeding Awareness Month, observed each August, the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) is reminding residents of the no-cost breastfeeding services offered.
Infant Feeding Line
DOH-Citrus offers a free infant feeding line that provides guidance on breastfeeding and feeding infants. The support line is open seven days a week, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. and can be reached by calling 352-513-6060.
Baby & Me
Baby & Me is a free, weekly support group designed for new moms. Attendees share ideas and experiences, learn the best way to take care of their babies, and receive support from DOH-Citrus staff and an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC).
Breastfeeding Classes
DOH-Citrus also offers no-cost breastfeeding classes. Held online, these one-hour education classes are designed for pregnant mothers. Participants can ask their feeding questions, and participate in a live discussion, all from the comfort of home. Classes are held:
- First Wednesday of every month, 7 – 8 p.m.
- Second Tuesday of every month, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. (Spanish)
- Third Tuesday of every month, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.
The IBCLC also provides one-on-one, in-person lactation visits. These are available at no cost.
For more information about DOH-Citrus breastfeeding services call 352-513-6060.
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