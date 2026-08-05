Power Law Firm Joins Winne Banta Basralian & Kahn

The addition of Power Law Firm LLP complements Winne Banta’s trusts and estates practice while expanding its elder law and special needs planning capabilities.

HACKENSACK, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winne Banta Basralian & Kahn, P.C., one of New Jersey’s longest-established law firms, is pleased to announce that Christine Raba and Jinhee Bae, principals of Power Law Firm LLP, are joining the firm. A Hackensack-based practice concentrating in trusts, estates, and elder law, led by members Christine Raba and Jinhee Bae, brings dedicated depth that expands Winne Banta’s elder law and special needs planning services while complementing the trusts and estates practice the firm’s clients have long relied on.Raba’s and Bae’s practice focuses on tax-efficient family wealth transfers, asset protection, and special needs planning. Raba and Bae join Winne Banta as principals, bringing their team and focused experience to the firm’s established tax and trust and estate practices , giving current and future clients access to a broader, full-service planning platform that spans generations, all under one roof.“I have long admired the work Christine, Jinhee, and their team have done at Power Law Firm, and we are thrilled to welcome them to Winne Banta,” said Joseph L. Basralian, president of Winne Banta. “Their elder law and special needs experience allows us to offer even more to the individuals and families we serve. It means our clients, and the clients who will come to us in the years ahead, have trusted guidance for some of life’s most important and sensitive planning decisions.”“Estate, elder law, and special needs planning rarely happen in a vacuum. They touch business, real estate, and tax questions at nearly every turn,” said Raba. “What drew us to Winne Banta is the ability to coordinate all of that for a client in one place, alongside attorneys who have handled these matters at a high level for decades. For the families and business owners who have trusted us for years, it means the trusted advisors they rely on can now do even more for them under one roof.”With the addition, Winne Banta clients now have a single destination for estate planning, trust and estate administration, elder law, special needs planning, and asset protection, complementing the firm’s established strengths in litigation, finance and corporate services, real estate, land use and zoning, and tax.-----------About Winne Banta Basralian & Kahn, P.C.Founded in 1922, Winne Banta Basralian & Kahn, P.C. is one of the oldest and largest full-service law firms in Bergen County. Established in Hackensack, the firm serves as a trusted advisor to businesses, entities, and individuals across litigation, finance and corporate services, real estate, land use, environmental law, tax, and trusts and estates. Large enough to handle complex matters while still providing personal service tailored to each client, Winne Banta maintains offices in Hackensack, New York, and Boca Raton. Learn more at winnebanta.com

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