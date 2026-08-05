Lilly Measure Expanding Insurance Coverage for Medically Prescribed Seizure Detection Devices Signed into Law

SPRINGFIELD, ILL – State Rep. Camille Y. Lilly, D-Chicago, is celebrating the signing of legislation she chief co-sponsored that will expand insurance coverage for medically-prescribed seizure detection devices, ensuring more Illinoisans living with seizure disorders have access to lifesaving technology that can improve safety, support caregivers and provide greater peace of mind for families.

“No one should have to wonder whether cost will stand in the way of accessing technology that could save a life,” Lilly said. “With this legislation now signed into law, Illinois is making sure more people living with seizure disorders can access the devices they need to stay safe and live with greater confidence.”

Senate Bill 2762 requires individual and group health insurance plans issued or renewed to provide coverage for medically prescribed seizure detection devices approved for use by individuals. The law also ensures that patients and their health care providers can choose the device that best meets an individual’s medical needs while prohibiting prior authorization requirements and cost-sharing for covered devices. In addition, the coverage requirement extends to state employee, local government, school and Medicaid health plans.

“This law is about putting patients and families first,” Lilly said. “By expanding insurance coverage for seizure detection devices, we’re reducing barriers to care, supporting caregivers and giving families greater reassurance that their loved ones have access to the tools that can make a real difference every day.”

Senate Bill 2762 was signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker and takes effect Jan. 1, 2027.