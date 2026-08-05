Vella Reminds Families About Aug. 7 – Aug. 16 Back-to- School State Tax Holiday

LOVES PARK, Ill.— With the start of the new school year approaching, state Rep. Dave Vella, D-Loves Park, is encouraging parents to take advantage of the Back-to-School State Tax Holiday on school supplies, clothing, shoes and other items over a 10-day period, starting this Friday, Aug. 7 through Aug. 14.

“As rising costs continue to affect our working families across our community, it’s important to have the opportunity to buy school necessities at a discounted price,” said Vella. “That’s why I supported a state sales tax holiday that will help parents pay a little less on the necessities their little ones need for school.”

Starting this Friday, Aug. 7, the state’s sales tax will drop 5% on common back-to-school items, such as:

Clothes and school uniforms

Shoes, boots and sandals

Seasonal apparel, including coats, rain jackets, swimwear, hats and gloves

School and office supplies, including paper, pens and pencils, calculators and writing tablets

Backpacks and lunchboxes

And more!

Some exclusions apply. To view a thorough list of applicable items and exclusions, visit the Illinois Department of Revenue at: https://tax.illinois.gov/research/publications/bulletins/fy-2026-30.html.

“Rather than further straining families’ wallets, the sales tax holiday gives parents an opportunity to provide quality supplies and apparel for their students,” said Vella. “I hope parents and teachers are able to take advantage of this opportunity and buy the necessities their students need.”