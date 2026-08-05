"DEC Does What?!" Podcast Episode 39: Getting Answers to All Your Dam Questions

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today released the latest episode of “DEC Does What?!”, a podcast that features conversations with DEC experts about the agency’s wide-ranging efforts to protect New Yorkers and the environment. Episode 39 discusses DEC’s oversight of more than 6,000 regulated dams across New York State.

In this episode, hosts DEC Chief of Staff and Deputy Commissioner for Equity and Justice Adriana Espinoza and Region 4 Director Sean Mahar talk with Foster Valle, Environmental Program Specialist with DEC’s Division of Water, and Tim Koch, Stream Restoration Specialist with the New York Water Resources Institute at Cornell University and DEC to highlight their critical work navigating the regulatory aspects of dam removal to educate New Yorker’s on wide-ranging benefits of dam removal, including river and ecosystem restoration, climate resilience, and public safety.

Listeners will learn the role DEC plays in regulatory oversight for removal projects, the work involved with weighing the pros and cons of removing dams, and available funding and resources available for dam owners interested in removing dams from their property, including through the historic Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act.

Tim and Foster also share how they came to work at DEC and their collaborative work reforming how dam removal projects are implemented in New York, the legal requirements to maintain dams to safe standards, the history of dam construction, and progress on dam removal efforts statewide.

All episodes of “DEC Does What?!” are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,YouTube,Amazon Music, and all major podcast platforms.

For more information on "DEC Does What?!," visit the DEC website.