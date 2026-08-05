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Hernandez-backed School Supplies Tax Holiday Begins August 7

CICERO, Ill. – As the new school year is about to begin, state Rep. Elizabeth “Lisa” Hernandez, D-Cicero, is letting her community know about an opportunity for families to save on their school supplies and clothing needs, with a new Back-to-School State Sales Tax Holiday made possible through the most recent state budget. 

“The first day of school is just around the corner, and back-to-school shopping is the perfect opportunity to start our kids off on the right foot,” Hernandez said. “In recent years, the price of new shoes, backpacks, lunchboxes and pencil pouches has grown out of control. While we continue to workshop ways to lower costs on these essentials, this tax holiday coming up will hopefully bring much needed relief to families who are stretching their dollars further and further every day.” 

Items eligible for the state sales tax holiday includes:

  • Clothes and school uniforms,
  • Shoes, boots, and sandals,
  • Seasonal apparel, including coats, rain jackets, swimwear, hats and gloves,
  • School and office supplies, including paper, pens and pencils, calculators, writing tablets,
  • Backpacks and lunchboxes, and more.

The Back-to-School State Tax Holiday will be in effect from Friday, August 7 to Sunday, August 16.

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Hernandez-backed School Supplies Tax Holiday Begins August 7

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