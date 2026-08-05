Governor Abbott Announces More Than $8 Million Electric Reliability Grant For Panhandle and South Plains

August 5, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a Texas Energy Fund (TxEF) grant totaling more than $8 million to strengthen electric reliability for Bailey County Electric Cooperative Association members in the Texas Panhandle and South Plains. The grant supports projects that improve electric transmission poles, strengthen against wind-related line damage, and boost overall reliability.

“Texas works to improve electric reliability and deliver affordable power to every corner of the state,” said Governor Abbott. “This grant provides critical funding for projects that will strengthen our electrical infrastructure and protect Texas families for generations to come.”

“This important reliability grant program is protecting Texans in every corner of our great state,” said Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) Chairman Thomas Gleeson. “Every Texan needs to know we’re doing all we can to partner with local power providers to make their systems stronger, more resilient, and more reliable.”

These resiliency projects will benefit customers in Bailey County Electric Cooperative Association’s service territory, including portions of Bailey, Castro, Cochran, Lamb, and Parmer Counties.

The larger of the projects will upgrade equipment on 2,000 poles to protect against high winds. This will prevent power lines from colliding and reduce outages.

The second project upgraded approximately two miles of transmission line to boost reliability, cut outage restoration times, and make repairs safer and more efficient.

The PUCT administers the TxEF Outside ERCOT Grant Program, which provides funding for projects that improve electric reliability and resiliency for Texans served by electric utilities outside the ERCOT region.

More information on this and other TxEF programs is available on the PUCT’s website.