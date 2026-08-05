Governor Abbott Appoints Five To Texas Emergency Services Retirement System Board Of Trustees

August 5, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Matt Glaves and Jerry Romero and appointed Chris Anderson to the Texas Emergency Services Retirement System Board of Trustees for terms set to expire on September 1, 2031. Additionally, the Governor appointed Lindsay Price and Matt Hohon to the board for terms set to expire on September 1, 2027. The Board oversees and governs a dedicated retirement fund for volunteer firefighters and emergency services personnel in Texas.

Matt Glaves of Alvin serves as an assistant fire chief with the Alvin Fire Department and is a former sales manager with Blue Bell Creameries L.P. He is an investigator and inspector with the Commission on Fire Protection and a master certified firefighter with the State Firefighters’ & State Marshals’ Association. Additionally, he is a volunteer instructor with the Texas A&M Fire School, a former member of the Knights of Columbus, and a coordinator with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center. Glaves has also served as a secretary, treasurer, and commissioner for Brazoria County Emergency Services Department No.3 over the past 18 years.

Jerry Romero of El Paso is a self-employed financial consultant with prior experience working for Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as a vice president of Community Development, and was also vice president and branch manager for Bank of the West. He is board president for the El Paso Housing Finance Corporation, board member for the Municipal Utility District 6, and former board chair for the Texas State Affordable Housing Finance Corporation, Texas Association of Local Housing Finance Agencies, and El Paso Central Appraisal District. Romero attended the University of Texas at El Paso and studied in the field of finance. Additionally, he attended several certification programs, such as the University of California John E. Anderson Graduate School of Management Latino Leadership Program.

Chris Anderson of Santa Fe serves as fire chief for Santa Fe Fire and Rescue and an engineer with the Galveston Fire Department. He has an extensive career as a firefighter and prior to serving as fire chief in Santa Fe, he served as deputy chief and got his start as a firefighter with the Port of Houston Fire Department. Additionally, he is vice president of the Galveston County Firefighters Association. Anderson trained at the Fire Academy at the College of the Mainland.

Lindsay Price of Seabrook serves as a captain with Bay Towing and an EMT with Seabrook Emergency Management Services. Previously, she served as a captain with SpaceX and with G&H Towing Company. Additionally, she volunteers as a captain with the Seabrook Volunteer Fire Department. Price received a Bachelor of Science in Marine Environmental Sciences from SUNY Maritime College.

Matt Hohon of Granbury serves as a territory representative with Delta Fire and Safety. Previously, he served as a CNC mill operator with Waples Manufacturing and as a captain and first officer with Airline Transport Pilot. Additionally, he serves as chief for the Granbury Volunteer Fire Department. Hohon received a Bachelor of Science in Aviation and Business from Metropolitan State College of Denver.