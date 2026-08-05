Board of Public Works Approves $6.38 Million for Tennis Courts, Trails, and Land Conservation in Five Maryland Counties

August 5, 2026

Funding approved for DNR’s Program Open Space Local, Local Parks and Playgrounds Infrastructure, Community Parks and Playgrounds and Rural Legacy programs

The Board of Public Works approved $1 million of Rural Legacy pto acquire a 141-acre permanent conservation easement in the Upper Patapsco Rural Legacy Area protects some of Carroll County’s most productive farmland. Maryland DNR photo

The Board of Public Works today approved more than $6.38 million in grants from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to local governments for tennis courts, trails, and land conservation in Carroll, Frederick, Kent, Prince George’s, and Washington counties.

More than $3.8 million in Program Open Space – Local funding was approved for three recreation projects.

The largest fund award will be used for the construction of an indoor tennis facility with six courts at Westphalia Central Park in Prince George’s County. In addition, the town of Mount Airy in Frederick County will make improvements to two tennis courts at Village Gate Park with these funds, as well as funds from the Community Parks and Playgrounds program. The third project is the construction of trails and parking at the Washington County Regional Park.

Also approved was $930,000 from the Local Parks and Playgrounds Infrastructure Program to fund the acquisition of 1.55 acres of land for the Central Avenue Connector Trail in Capitol Heights, Prince George’s County. This is the start of a new 7-mile trail that will connect the District of Columbia and Largo Town Center. This program was funded in FY 2022 and FY 2023 to provide grant funds primarily to local governments for park and recreation projects.

About $576,000 of Community Parks and Playgrounds program funding was approved for three projects – a tennis court reconstruction at Village Gate Park in Mt. Airy, Frederick County, additions to Rock Hall Park (a dog park, restrooms and park lighting) in Kent County and a new pavilion at Shafer Park in Boonsboro, Washington County.

In land conservation, $1 million of Rural Legacy program funding was approved to acquire a 141-acre permanent conservation easement in the Upper Patapsco Rural Legacy Area in Carroll County. The easement will protect productive farmland and 2,100 linear feet of buffer along Murphy Run, a coldwater stream, and an associated tributary. In addition, the property is located in the Prettyboy Reservoir watershed, which is a source of drinking water for the area.

More detailed information on these and other items is available in the Board of Public Works August 5, 2026 meeting agenda.

The three-member Board of Public Works is composed of Governor Wes Moore, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis and Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman.

Information about these Maryland recreation and land conservation programs:

Program Open Space – Local provides funding for county and municipal governments for the planning, acquisition, and development of recreational land or facilities. Funds are allocated annually to every county and Baltimore City and projects funded are determined by the local government. Established under the Department of Natural Resources in 1969, Program Open Space, along with other state land conservation programs, symbolizes Maryland’s long-term commitment to conserving our natural resources while providing exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities for all citizens. The program is funded by a property transfer tax.

The Community Parks and Playgrounds program provides funding to municipal governments to restore existing and create new park and recreational facilities throughout the state.

The Rural Legacy Program, created in 1997, conserves large working landscapes across 36 locally designated areas throughout Maryland. The Rural Legacy Program, along with the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation, have recently earned the State of Maryland national recognition from the American Farmland Trust.

More news on funding approved for Program Open Space, Local Parks and Playgrounds Infrastructure, Community Parks and Playgrounds, Greenspace Equity, Rural Legacy, and Conservation Reserve Enhancement Permanent Easement programs is available on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Land News webpage.