Contact: Ryan Whalen, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: August 05, 2026 State Department of Transportation Returning to the 2026 Erie County Fair, Highlighting Important Work That Enhances Public Safety Across Western New York Interactive Exhibits Highlight Snow Removal Operations, Traffic Technology, Queen City Forward Initiative and Transportation Careers New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that the Department will be returning to the 2026 Erie County Fair in the Town of Hamburg from Wednesday, August 12, through Sunday, August 23, giving fairgoers an opportunity to experience the Department’s work to enhance public safety across Western New York firsthand. “The Erie County Fair is a longstanding summer tradition that brings people together from across Western New York, and it provides our NYSDOT team with a great opportunity to connect with members of the communities we serve,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “From getting an up close look at our equipment and technology, to sharing information about important transportation initiatives like Queen City Forward, NYSDOT looks forward to engaging with visitors, answering questions and hearing their feedback and sharing employment opportunities - it’s a wonderful summer tradition.” NYSDOT will feature interactive exhibits highlighting winter operations, traffic signal technology, Queen City Forward, and career opportunities in transportation. Representatives from NYSDOT will be available throughout the fair to discuss the Department’s work and answer questions from fairgoers. Fleet and Equipment Exhibit (Next to Gate 4 off South Park Avenue - Near Hamburg Gaming Center/Strates Shows Midway): Visitors can get an up-close look at a truck-mounted snowblower and a full-size snowplow used by NYSDOT crews to clear highways during winter storms. An interactive display will highlight the skills needed to operate and maintain this equipment and introduce visitors to career opportunities in transportation. The exhibit will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Visitors can get an up-close look at a truck-mounted snowblower and a full-size snowplow used by NYSDOT crews to clear highways during winter storms. An interactive display will highlight the skills needed to operate and maintain this equipment and introduce visitors to career opportunities in transportation. The exhibit will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Traffic Signals and Technology Exhibit (Inside the New York State Police Building): Fairgoers can learn how NYSDOT uses technology to improve traffic operations through an interactive display featuring working signal equipment, accessible pedestrian signals that use sound and vibration to help people safely cross roadways, a flashing yellow arrow and a Miovision camera detection system that demonstrates how traffic conditions can be monitored and managed. Visitors can also take photos next to a life-size traffic signal display and speak with NYSDOT representatives about traffic signal operations. The exhibit will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fairgoers can learn how NYSDOT uses technology to improve traffic operations through an interactive display featuring working signal equipment, accessible pedestrian signals that use sound and vibration to help people safely cross roadways, a flashing yellow arrow and a Miovision camera detection system that demonstrates how traffic conditions can be monitored and managed. Visitors can also take photos next to a life-size traffic signal display and speak with NYSDOT representatives about traffic signal operations. The exhibit will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Queen City Forward (Inside the New York State Police Building): Representatives from NYSDOT’s Queen City Forward initiative will be available to discuss the future of the Kensington Expressway and gather feedback from the public. The outreach effort is part of NYSDOT’s ongoing commitment to meeting stakeholders where they are and creating opportunities for communities across Western New York to learn more about transportation projects and share their perspectives. The Queen City Forward information table will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Representatives from SUNY Cobleskill will join NYSDOT on select days to discuss educational opportunities and career pathways in transportation, engineering and equipment maintenance. In addition to its interactive exhibits, NYSDOT is supporting traffic management efforts at the Erie County Fair by providing portable variable message signs to help direct motorists and share travel information around the fairgrounds in the Town of Hamburg. Fairgoers are encouraged to visit NYSDOT’s interactive exhibits at the Erie County Fair to learn more about the Department’s work and the many career opportunities available in transportation. For more information about NYSDOT and career opportunities, visit www.dot.ny.gov. About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###