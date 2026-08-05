Tobyhanna Army Depot enters first-of-its-kind arrangement for rapid sUAS component production

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – In a move set to reshape the Defense Industrial Base, Tobyhanna Army Depot signed a landmark cooperative arrangement with a defense industry partner. This arrangement merges capabilities aimed at rapidly advancing domestic manufacturing and military readiness.

The strategic agreement empowers TYAD and Darkhive, a company focused on modern hardware and software solutions for aerospace and defense use, to combine strengths in support of critical Department of War requirements. This cooperative agreement focuses on the future of combat and defense, including the rapid development, production and sustainment of small-unmanned aircraft systems, or sUAS.

“The Organic Industrial Base is the backbone of Army readiness, but the world is changing, and the OIB needs to change too,” said Chris Mohan, commanding general of Army Materiel Command. “We are using new business practices, in coordination with the defense industrial base, to transform ourselves while simultaneously supporting high operational demands for U.S. forces and allies.”

The cooperative arrangement serves as a pioneering use of use of Title 10 of U.S. Code section 7544, which authorizes a working capital-funded Army industrial facility to enter into an agreement with a non-Army entity to carry out a military or commercial project. In this instance, the first time this authority has ever been leveraged by TYAD, the arrangement merges the Army’s premier Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Center of Excellence with industry best practices and capabilities.

The arrangement also comes on the heels of the Army’s OIB Transformation Strategy, signed in April 2026, to convert depots, arsenals and ammunition plants from a fragmented, maintenance-focused enterprise into a strategically aligned industrial engine capable of delivering combat-ready formations in competition, crisis and conflict.

"This is more than just a partnership as this agreement represents the future— the first of many designed to close the gap between commercial tech innovators and the military’s Organic Industrial Base,” said Jon Strzelec, AMC advanced manufacturing lead for sUAS. "By combining the speed and agility of the commercial sector with the massive production capability of our depots and arsenals, we are creating a new model for rapid defense innovation and product delivery.”

The agreement enables a dynamic sharing of resources allowing TYAD to utilize its state-of-the-art infrastructure to manufacture cutting-edge parts, perform sustainment services and directly produce industry-standard products for government use.

The arrangement also opens the doors of TYAD to Darkhive personnel, who will be able to lease and operate within the depot’s facilities, tapping into its extensive equipment and production capacity to further research and innovate sUAS technology while also generating working capital funds for TYAD.

“The arrangement allows Tobyhanna Army Depot to take advantage of DIB speed while Darkhive can develop new solutions for the government using OIB production lines that are already established,” Strzelec said. “And this synergistic approach won’t just stop with production of sUAS components.”

This cooperative arrangement is setting a new standard for modern defense collaboration with the OIB, ensuring a more resilient defense industrial base capable of meeting tomorrow’s national security challenges.