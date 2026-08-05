Lost in 1944, WWII Soldier to be Buried in Idaho

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pvt. Donald L. Shutts, 20, missing in action during World War II,will be interred Aug. 10 at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise, Idaho. Services and interment are being coordinated by Bowman Funeral Directors.

In February 1944, Shutts was assigned to Company F, 30th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division. On Feb. 19, Shutts was reported missing when his unit was engaged by German Forces near the town of Ponte Rotto, Italy.He was last seen lying unresponsive in a field roughly three miles northwest of Campomorto. His body was not recovered, and the Germans never reported him a prisoner of war. The War Department issued a finding of death on Feb. 19, 1944.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Shutts on Mar. 14, 2024.

For more information on DPAA’s efforts to locate and identify Shutts, please visit: [https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/3929447/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-shutts-d/](https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/3929447/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-shutts-d/)

U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s Past Conflict Repatriations Branch plays a vital role in the process of identifying, locating and contacting subsequent generation family members of Soldiers missing or killed in action during WWII and the Korean War to positively identify previously undiscovered or unknown remains.

Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Bowman Funeral Directors, 208-853-3131.