Renaissance Healthcare for Women Introduces BTL Exomind and BTL Emvital

Mountain View practice expands its offerings with a non-invasive brain stimulation therapy for mental wellness and a hands-free laser system for pain relief.

Both [Exomind and Emvital] fit naturally into the kind of holistic, whole-person care we have always tried to provide.” — Dr. Barbi Phelps-Sandall

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renaissance Healthcare for Women , the Mountain View practice led by Dr. Barbi Phelps-Sandall, today announced the addition of two new BTL technologies to its aesthetics and wellness offerings: BTL Exomind , a non-invasive brain stimulation treatment, and BTL Emvital , an infrared laser therapy system for muscle and joint pain relief. The additions build on the practice's existing lineup of BTL devices, including EmFace and Emsella, and reflect its ongoing commitment to combining clinical care with the latest non-invasive technology.BTL Exomind uses ExoTMS, a form of transcranial magnetic stimulation, to stimulate the areas of the brain that regulate mood. The device is FDA-cleared for the treatment of depression and is intended to support patients seeking a drug-free option for mental and emotional wellbeing. Sessions are performed in-office, typically last under 30 minutes, and require no anesthesia or recovery time.BTL Emvital is a hands-free laser therapy system built on BTL's TriHIL technology, which combines an ultrasonic sensor, an infrared camera and dynamic laser emission to deliver consistent, temperature-controlled treatment. The system uses a 1064 nm infrared laser to provide relief of muscle and joint pain, minor arthritis pain and muscle spasms, while supporting local blood circulation and muscle relaxation. A typical treatment course consists of multiple sessions scheduled several days apart."Our patients come to us looking for care that treats the whole person, not just a single symptom," said Barbi Phelps-Sandall, MD, of Renaissance Healthcare for Women. "Exomind gives us a way to support mental and emotional wellbeing without medication, and Emvital gives us a non-surgical option for the muscle and joint pain so many of our patients live with day to day. Both fit naturally into the kind of holistic, whole-person care we have always tried to provide."Both treatments are now available by appointment at Renaissance Healthcare for Women's Mountain View office. Patients interested in learning whether Exomind or Emvital may be right for them are encouraged to schedule a consultation to discuss their health history and goals.About Renaissance Healthcare for WomenRenaissance Healthcare for Women is an all-inclusive, holistic OB/GYN and women's health practice based in Mountain View, California, led by Barbi Phelps-Sandall, MD. The practice offers a full range of obstetrics, gynecology, menopause care, urinary incontinence treatment, minimally invasive surgery, infertility services, aesthetics and integrative and lifestyle medicine, along with concierge and telemedicine options. In 2026, Dr. Phelps-Sandall was honored by selection for fellowship in the American Medical Women’s Association. More information is available at barbiphelpssandallmd.com.

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