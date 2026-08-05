U.S. Naval Hospital Rota Demonstrates Readiness During Mass Casualty Exercise

ROTA, Spain — U.S. Naval Hospital Rota conducted a mass casualty exercise in partnership with Naval Station Rota, the Federal Fire Department and other units across the installation on June 25, 2026. The exercise tested the hospital’s ability to respond rapidly and effectively to a large-scale emergency.

The exercise featured a simulated aircraft crash that resulted in multiple casualties requiring immediate medical evaluation and treatment. Hospital personnel activated emergency response procedures, prepared clinical spaces and coordinated the arrival and treatment of simulated patients.

As casualties arrived, medical personnel performed triage to assess the severity of each patient’s injuries, establish treatment priorities and direct patients to the appropriate level of care. The realistic scenario gave the team an opportunity to apply clinical knowledge, practice critical skills and make timely decisions in a fast-moving environment.

Realistic training is essential to warfighter readiness. It allows medical personnel to practice how they would respond during an actual emergency, strengthens confidence and helps ensure the team is prepared to provide care when every second matters.

Working with the Federal Fire Department and units across Naval Station Rota, the hospital also tested communication, patient movement and coordination throughout the response. Each participating organization played an important role in moving casualties safely from the incident site to the appropriate level of medical care.

Clinical, administrative and support personnel worked together to ensure resources and information reached the areas where they were needed most.

“In a mass casualty, hesitation costs time, and time can cost lives,” said LT Melvin Rolon-Merced, Emergency Management Officer. “We train so that when the call comes, every person knows their role and the team moves as one.”

Mass casualty exercises allow hospital personnel to evaluate emergency plans, strengthen communication and identify opportunities to improve future responses. Exercise evaluators observed the response and collected feedback that will be incorporated into future training and procedures.

Strategically positioned on the Iberian Peninsula, U.S. Naval Hospital Rota plays a critical role in defending, restoring and elevating the health of warfighters and their families. USNH Rota provides ready, reliable care to approximately 8,700 service members and their families.

For more information about USNH Rota and its mission, visit[www.rota.tricare.mil](https://rota.tricare.mil/).