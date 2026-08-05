Westchester County Youth Bureau Releases Three Requests For Proposals for Youth Development, Youth Team Sports and Youth Sports & Education Programs

Published: 05 August 2026

The Westchester County Youth Bureau is pleased to announce the release of the 2026-2027 Request for Proposals (RFP) for (1) Youth Development Programs (YDP), (2) Youth Team Sports Programs (YTS) and (3) Youth Sports & Education Programs (YSE), made possible through funding from the New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS).

This RFP invites eligible community-based organizations to apply for funding of these programs, which support evidence-based, youth-centered services that promote educational enrichment, leadership development, mentoring, health, wellness and community engagement for children and youth across Westchester County.

Youth Development Programs – This funding supports innovative Positive Youth Development services, opportunities and resources for youth ages 21 and under. The Youth Bureau invites eligible, local non-profits only to apply for funding up to $30,000 to implement programs in the following suggested but not exclusive areas:

Citizenship and Civic Engagement (youth leadership, cultural competency, racial equity)

Community (youth activism, mentoring, community service)

Economic Security (career development, life skills)

Physical Health and Emotional Well-Being (seasonal activities like summer camp, opportunities for creative expression)

Education (“out-of-school time” programming to support educational engagement, drop-out prevention services)

Safe Harbor/Anti-Trafficking activities, prevention, and supports.

Family Supports (conflict resolution, restorative practices)

Youth Team Sports - This funding supports the operations of team sports programs for youth under the age of 18 years old. The Bureau invites eligible non-profits and community-based organizations to apply for funding up to $50,000 to provide opportunities for team sports programs. In addition to providing a recreational outlet for Westchester’s youth, team sports increase physical and mental wellness, develop social and leadership skills, promote teamwork and break down societal barriers.

Youth Sports & Education - This funding supports youth development through general sports programs (non- competitive) for underserved youth ages 6 to 17 years old. Sports programs may encompass any organized activities with movement, including physical fitness activities such as yoga, hiking, dance, and active outdoor pursuits. The Youth Bureau invites eligible local non-profits, municipalities, and/or local youth bureaus to apply for funding up to $25,000 for these essential programs. Detention facilities, residential runaway and homeless youth programs, and other congregate residential settings supporting disconnected youth are strongly encouraged to apply to offer opportunities to vulnerable youth in these settings.

Westchester County Youth Bureau Executive Director Ernest McFadden said: “The Westchester County Youth Bureau is committed to supporting programs that inspire, empower, uplift and engage young people across our County. Through this funding opportunity from NYS, we invite organizations that share our commitment to equity, opportunity and excellence in youth development and education to partner with us. By investing in our young people, we strengthen families, build safer neighborhoods, foster healthier communities, and create a more equitable future. These funds represent more than financial support—they are an investment in our youth for lasting and positive change.”

The RFPs outline all criterion, noting that the application must demonstrate the coordination and implementation of youth development, team sports and/or sports and education activities/services as may be relevant. The three RFPs are available on the Westchester County Youth Bureau’s website: https://youth.westchestercountyny.gov/