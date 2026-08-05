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DISPOSAL OF KRATOM PRODUCTS

August 5, 2026

Media Contact: Suzie Weigel 701.328.2210

Bismarck, N.D. – For retailers and consumers seeking locations to dispose of kratom products, including 7-OH, the Attorney General’s Office website maintains a list of Take Back sites at local law enforcement agencies and MedSafe sites at participating pharmacies that may accept the products for disposal. Trash disposal also is acceptable, according to the Board of Pharmacy.

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DISPOSAL OF KRATOM PRODUCTS

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