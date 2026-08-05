Public invited to learn about potential improvements to SR 7 in Spanaway and Parkland Aug. 19

TACOMA – Members of the public are invited to attend an in-person open house to learn more about a project focused on State Route 7/Pacific Avenue South in Spanaway and Parkland. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, people will be able to get more information and provide feedback on the project.

The segment of SR 7 between SR 507 and 99th Street South is due to be repaved. Paving helps protect the roadway and helps reduce the potential for more expensive repairs later.

Before design work begins on the paving project, the Washington State Department of Transportation will identify transportation improvements to go along with the paving. These may include Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility upgrades and changes to support people who walk, roll, take transit and drive.

SR 7 – SR 507 to 99th Street South in-person open house

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19

Where: Spanaway Middle School, 15701 B St. E., Tacoma

Details: There is no formal presentation. Attendees are welcome to drop by anytime during the two-hour event. WSDOT staff will be available to discuss the proposed improvements, answer questions and take comments. Translators fluent in Spanish and Korean will be present.

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 11, community members can also visit an online open house to see the potential improvements WSDOT is considering. The information in the online open house will be the same as the in-person open house.