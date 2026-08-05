Glory Juice Co. Enters a New Era: Raising the Standard for Functional Wellness Under New Female Ownership

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Glory Juice Co. evolves from a local cold-pressed juice company into one of Vancouver's most innovative brands, redefining wellness after dark and beyond.

Our goal has always been to make nourishing choices not only convenient, but the most enjoyable part of someone's day.” — Diana Steele

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What began as a local cold-pressed juice company has evolved into one of Vancouver's most innovative wellness brands, bringing together functional beverages, nourishing food, and science-backed nutrition.Under the leadership of registered dietitian Diana Steele, Glory Juice Co. has undergone a complete transformation—reimagining every aspect of the business while staying true to its founding mission: helping people feel their best through real, nourishing food.More than a change in ownership, this marks the next chapter in Glory's evolution.As a registered dietitian with a passion for evidence-based nutrition and culinary innovation, Diana has elevated the entire menu from the ground up. While embracing innovation, Glory Juice Co. remains true to its roots: using locally sourced ingredients whenever possible, offering an entirely plant-based menu, and providing a wide variety of gluten-free options to meet the needs of today's health-conscious community.From vibrant salads and handcrafted wraps to nourishing breakfasts and grab-and-go meals, Glory now prepares its entire food menu in-house. Every recipe is made fresh daily using thoughtfully selected ingredients, allowing the team to uphold the highest standards of quality, flavour, and nutrition from kitchen to customer.Diana has also brought her expertise into Glory's Ready-to-Blend Smoothie line, developing each recipe with the same intentional approach used throughout the menu. Designed to make healthy eating more convenient without compromising on nutrition or flavour, each smoothie blend combines thoughtfully chosen whole-food ingredients to help customers easily incorporate nourishing options into their everyday routines.Beyond creating signature recipes, Glory continues to strengthen its connection with the Vancouver community through collaborations with local creators, developing limited-edition smoothie creations inspired by their stories, lifestyles, and favourite flavours. These partnerships celebrate the people who make Vancouver's wellness community unique while creating new ways for customers to connect with the brand."We believe healthy food shouldn't feel restrictive—it should be exciting, satisfying, and something you genuinely look forward to eating," says Diana Steele. "Our goal has always been to make nourishing choices not only convenient, but the most enjoyable part of someone's day."While Glory Juice Co. continues to be known for its signature cold-pressed juices, the brand has expanded far beyond juice alone.Recognizing the growing demand for performance-focused nutrition, the company launched Glory Fuel —a functional sports nutrition line developed to support athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and active lifestyles. Designed by Diana, the collection includes scientifically inspired juices and wellness shots that help fuel energy, hydration, endurance, recovery, and overall performance using real ingredients people can trust.Innovation didn't stop there.This year also welcomed the launch of Glory Rituals , Vancouver's newest evening wellness destination. As the city shifts away from traditional nightlife, Glory Rituals offers an elevated zero-proof experience where guests can unwind with sophisticated alcohol-free cocktails crafted with functional botanicals, mushrooms, adaptogens, and premium ingredients. More than a beverage menu, Rituals is creating a new way to connect—one centred around community, conversation, and intentional living.Today, Glory Juice Co. has become much more than a juice bar.It is a destination where nutrition science meets culinary creativity. A place where every recipe is developed with purpose. Where ingredients are chosen for both their function and flavour. Where wellness is approachable, delicious, and built into every experience.Whether guests are stopping in for a smoothie or a nutrient-dense breakfast, grabbing lunch between meetings, fuelling a workout, stocking their freezer with ready-to-blend smoothies, or winding down with an adaptogen zero-proof cocktail, Glory offers solutions for every part of the day.As a proudly female-owned and led business, Glory Juice Co. continues to redefine what modern wellness can look like—raising the standard for functional food and beverages while remaining deeply rooted in community, education, and exceptional hospitality.The company invites both longtime customers and first-time visitors to experience the new Glory for themselves. Because this isn't just a new menu. It's the evolution of wellness.About Glory Juice Co.Founded in Vancouver, Glory Juice Co. is a premium wellness company dedicated to making healthy living both delicious and accessible. Led by registered dietitian Diana Steele, Glory offers cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wholesome meals made fresh in-house, ready-to-blend smoothie packs, functional sports nutrition through Glory Fuel, and elevated alcohol-free evening experiences through Glory Rituals. Every product is thoughtfully designed to support health, performance, and everyday well-being using real, high-quality ingredients.

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