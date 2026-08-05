American Amputee Soccer Association Receives $30,000 Grant from The Hartford

8-year-old Ryan Brooks is surprised with custom-fit adaptive sports equipment thanks to a grant from The Hartford

Company surprises three athletes with custom-fit adaptive sports equipment

The new adaptive equipment purchased through this grant will have an immediate impact on athletes nationwide by providing greater access to the game of amputee soccer.” — American Amputee Soccer Association's Keith Mann

CENTRAL ISLIP, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Amputee Soccer Association (AASA), a nonprofit organization based in Stony Brook, N.Y., was recently awarded a $30,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.The grant enabled the AASA, an organization within the Move United member network, to purchase adaptive sports equipment, including 85 sets of premium crutches for youth and adults to use while playing amputee soccer in communities around the country.The Hartford also surprised 8-year-old Ryan Brooks, 24-year-old Kerven Lubin, and 34-year-old Nicolas Ballew with custom-fit Sidestix forearm crutches and Human Achievement Awards. The award includes a grant to support each recipient’s training and travel as they continue to pursue their athletic goals.“I am very grateful to The Hartford and Move United for their generous support. This grant will help me pay for train tickets to practices and competitions allowing me to focus more on playing amputee soccer and improving my skills. Their support helps remove some financial barriers and gives me the opportunity to continue pursuing my passion for the sport I like," said Kerven Lubin of Queens, New York.“Ryan was grateful for the grant money and the crutches. He plans on using the money for travel to explore more adaptive sporting opportunities through Move United. We were very touched by the generosity of the organization," said parent of Brooks, from Richmond, Virginia.“This grant not only strengthens me, but the whole Atlanta team! To be gifted these crutches in the inaugural year of Atlanta joining the AmpCup is motivation for all beginners around the country who are just getting into the sport. Amputee soccer brings out the best in players and even though we compete against each other, the fact that we love on and off the pitch is the biggest gift," said Nic Ballew of Atlanta, Georgia."On behalf of the American Amputee Soccer Association, we sincerely thank The Hartford and Move United for this generous funding opportunity. The new adaptive equipment purchased through this grant will have an immediate impact on athletes nationwide by providing greater access to the game of amputee soccer. Partnerships like this help us create more inclusive opportunities, strengthen local programs, and inspire athletes of all ages to pursue their goals both on and off the field, said Keith Mann of the American Amputee Soccer Association.AASA develops grassroots and competitive programs across the United States, including clinics, training camps, regional development initiatives, and manages the U.S. National Men's and Women's Amputee Soccer Teams.

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