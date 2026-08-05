Charter Oak State College Announces its Nursing: RN/ADN to BSN Program Earns 10-Year CCNE Accreditation

Kathryn Murphy, EdD, MSN, RN; Director RN/ADN to BSN Charter Oak State College. A Higher Degree of Online Learning

"Our success is truly a shared accomplishment," said Kathy Murphy, Ed.D., MSN, RN, Director of the Nursing: RN/ADN to BSN Program.” — Kathy Murphy, Ed.D., MSN, RN, Program Director

NEW BRITAIN, CT, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charter Oak State College ( www.CharterOak.edu/UG ), Connecticut's public online college, is proud to announce that its online Nursing: RN/ADN to BSN program has earned the maximum 10-year accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), affirming the program's excellence in nursing education and its unwavering commitment to preparing highly qualified nurse leaders for Connecticut and beyond. Interested RNs can request information by visiting www.CharterOak.edu/UG . Fall online classes begin August 24, 2026.This achievement reflects years of collaborative dedication among Charter Oak's exceptional nursing faculty and staff, institutional leadership, students, alumni, Advisory Board members, and valued healthcare practice partners. Together, stakeholders have created an innovative, student-centered program that supports registered nurses in advancing their education while continuing to serve their communities.The accreditation recognizes the program's strong alignment with the 2021 AACN Essentials, outstanding academic quality, continuous quality improvement, meaningful partnerships with healthcare organizations, and commitment to preparing graduates for leadership, evidence-based practice, quality improvement, population health, and interprofessional collaboration."Our success is truly a shared accomplishment," said Kathy Murphy, Ed.D., MSN, RN, Director of the Nursing: RN/ADN to BSN Program. "We are deeply grateful to our dedicated faculty, the College administration, our engaged Advisory Board, our clinical and healthcare partners, and especially our students, whose commitment to excellence inspires us every day. Their collaboration has created a program that strengthens the nursing workforce while improving the health of the communities we serve."Charter Oak State College ( www.CharterOak.edu/UG ) is Connecticut’s only dedicated, public, online college, offering associate and bachelor’s degrees in high-demand fields including Business, Healthcare, Technology, Nursing, Social Work, Education, and Public Safety. The College offers master’s degrees in Healthcare, Education and Leadership. Charter Oak is institutionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut’s Board of Regents for Higher Education. The College was named a Forbes America’s Top College in 2026.

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