The behaviour is the symptom: HushAway® founder featured in SEN Magazine on rethinking children’s dysregulation

In SEN Magazine, HushAway® founder explains that challenging behaviour in children with additional needs is the final signal of an overloaded nervous system.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HushAwayhas been featured in SEN Magazine , one of the United Kingdom’s most respected titles for special educational needs. In a feature for the July and August 2026 issue, Issue 143, titled “The behaviour is the symptom”, founder and creative director Nicola Maria Rose sets out a calmer, more compassionate way to understand why children with additional needs shout, refuse, freeze or melt down, and what genuinely helps.Her central point is that behaviour is rarely where difficulty begins. “Behaviour is often the most visible challenge in classrooms and homes, but it is rarely the starting point,” Nicola Maria Rose writes in SEN Magazine. “For many children with additional needs, escalating behaviour is the final domino in a chain of nervous system overload.”The feature describes how sensory overload, cognitive fatigue, emotional stress and disrupted sleep can quietly stack up across a day until a child’s nervous system simply runs out of room. It also names a pattern many families will recognise, the pop bottle effect, where a child holds everything together at school and then lets go the moment they reach the safety of home. Children are wired to fit in and to please, Nicola Maria Rose explains, so by the time behaviour appears they have usually been masking their distress for as long as they can.The piece points towards a hopeful shift. When behaviour is treated as the root problem, the response tends to focus on consequences. When it is understood as a signal, support moves towards regulation, environment and relational safety. “When behaviour is understood as the symptom, rather than the issue itself, intervention shifts toward regulation, environment and relational safety,” Nicola Maria Rose writes.The feature draws on expert perspectives, including Dr Viki Veale, senior lecturer in Early Years and Primary Education at St Mary’s University, who advocates softening soundscapes, predictable routines, quiet zones and gentle auditory cues to support self-regulation, and Helen Rutherford of The Sleep Charity, who describes sleep as one of the most powerful tools available to help children with SEN cope, regulate and feel secure throughout the school day.That thinking sits at the heart of HushAway. The framework uses calming stories, soothing soundscapes and gentle guided audio to give children predictable, low-arousal cues for transitions, reset and rest, supporting the steady co-regulation the feature describes. Its approach is built on consistency rather than crisis, so that calm becomes familiar before the hard moments arrive, rather than something reached for only mid-meltdown.“Being featured in SEN Magazine means a great deal, because it is a chance to change the conversation. If we can help parents, carers and educators see behaviour as a signal rather than a battle, we can respond with far more warmth and far less blame. That is better for children, and it is kinder for the adults who love and teach them.” Nicola Maria Rose, founder and creative director of HushAwayHushAwayhas published a companion article expanding on the feature, exploring emotional dysregulation in children with additional needs and the practical steps that help children feel safe enough to settle, learn and rest.The full feature appears on pages 47 and 48 of the July and August 2026 issue of SEN Magazine.About HushAwayHushAwayprovides gentle sound support for sensitive and neurodivergent children , using calming stories, soothing soundscapes and guided audio to support sleep, focus and emotional regulation at home, at school and in the in-between moments of the day. Founded by Nicola Maria Rose, a neurodivergent-inclusive coach, voice artist and sound therapy practitioner, HushAwayis built on the belief that small, consistent moments of calm, repeated daily, help regulation take root before the hardest moments arrive. Families can try HushAwayfree for 14 days, with no card details required.

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