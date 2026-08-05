In a recent interview, CEO of The Mather Group highlights Wikipedia’s critical role as a primary source for AI large language models, search platforms, and ORM.

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As generative artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape the search landscape, digital marketing expert Josh Greene, CEO of The Mather Group, shared insights on how organizations can navigate Wikipedia to strengthen their Generative Engine Optimization ( GEO ) strategies and preserve their online reputation.With over two decades of digital strategy experience, including leadership roles at Discovery Channel and Time Warner Cable, Greene emphasized that Wikipedia has transcended its role as an encyclopedia to become a foundational layer of the global digital information ecosystem. Research indicates that Wikipedia accounts for nearly 48% of top citations in platforms like ChatGPT, making an organization's Wikipedia presence vital for shaping how both consumers and AI models perceive a brand."What makes Wikipedia relatively trustworthy isn’t that every edit is perfect; it’s that content is expected to be supported by reliable, independent sources," said Greene. "Wikipedia and its related data sources, such as Wikidata, are used by search engines, voice assistants, knowledge panels, and AI tools to verify information. As a result, the quality and accuracy of information on Wikipedia can have an impact far beyond the platform itself."In an exclusive interview with EIN Presswire, Greene addressed key considerations for public relations and marketing professionals, including:- The Role of Independent Coverage: A common misconception among brands is that internal press releases or company websites are sufficient to build or edit a Wikipedia page. In reality, Wikipedia prioritizes third-party coverage from reputable news outlets, books, and industry publications.- Essential Analytics Tools for PR Teams: Greene identified three built-in Wikipedia tools that communications professionals should monitor to gauge visibility and activity: Page Information, Revision History Statistics, and Page View Analysis.- Safeguards and Editorial Integrity: Despite common criticism regarding open editing, Wikipedia employs layers of protection, including public edit logs, volunteer monitoring, strict citation standards, and page restrictions for high-profile entries to prevent promotional or inaccurate content.Greene routinely presents on search reputation , AI optimization, and Wikipedia strategies at major industry conferences, including events hosted by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA). Through his agency, The Mather Group, founded in 2015, he advises Fortune 1000 corporations and leading nonprofits on taking control of their online narratives.To read the full interview, visit https://substack.einpresswire.com/p/wikipedia-expert-josh-greene-on-how About The Mather Group:The Mather Group, LLC, is an entirely remote company that specializes in digital marketing and online reputation management. Recognized for its people and one-of-a-kind solutions, it has helped some of the largest Fortune 500 companies, international brands and consultancies, and high profile non-profit organizations. For more information, visit https://themathergroupllc.com/ Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.