FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

To: News Media

From: Bamberg County Administration

Date: August 3, 2026

Re: Bamberg County Voter Registration Director Athena Moorer Graduates from SC Institute of Government for County Officials (Levels I and II)

Bamberg, South Carolina (August 2026) –We are pleased to announce that Bamberg County Voter Registration Director Athena Moorer graduated from the South Carolina Institute of Government Officials. She was presented with Levels I and II certificates of completion at the annual SC Association of Counties (SCAC) Conference last week in Isle of Palms.

According to the SCAC website, “The Institute of Government for County Officials (the Institute) is a training program designed to equip county officials with the tools needed to enhance their skills and abilities to function more effectively in their positions. SCAC provides the Institute in cooperation with the Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Center for Livable Communities at the College of Charleston. Clemson University’s Master of Public Administration Program is a sponsor of the Institute. First offered in 1989, the Institute curriculum has been enhanced over the years to reflect current information that county officials need to know in order to be effective leaders. The requirements are as follows:

Level I

County officials must attend six required courses and any three elective courses to graduate from Level I.

Level II

County officials must attend any six courses to graduate from Level II.

Graduates of Level I and participants who are within three courses of graduating from Level I are eligible to earn credit for Level II courses.

Ms. Moorer said she is grateful for the opportunity to learn and grow in her role as the Bamberg County Voter Registration Director and remains “committed to continuing education and professional development, which strengthen her ability to best serve the citizens of Bamberg County.”

Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston said, “I appreciate Athena’s dedication to the Bamberg community. The Institute is an invaluable resource, and I am happy that members of the Bamberg County Council and Administration have taken advantage of it. We are thankful to SCAC for their continued support of Bamberg County and its citizens.”

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For more information on this new release, email info@bambergcounty.sc.gov.