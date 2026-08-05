Sen. Gadkar-Wilcox Welcomes New State-Funded Food Assistance

August 5, 2026

State Senator Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox (D-Bridgeport) welcomed Governor Ned Lamont’s announcement that, starting today, Connecticut is distributing one-time $300 grocery benefits to low-income residents cut from SNAP under new changes in the Republican federal budget.

In Senator Gadkar-Wilcox’s district, there are around 14,635 constituents receiving state SNAP benefits. Although not every single SNAP recipient in the district will receive the new benefit card, many will.

“In my district alone, thousands of people rely on SNAP to put food on the table, and when the federal budget cut them off from the benefits they counted on, our state stepped up,” said Sen. Gadkar-Wilcox. I’m grateful to Governor Lamont and DSS for moving quickly in making sure these grocery cards reach the people who need them. This is a short-term bridge, not a permanent fix but it matters to the families who will use it this week to buy food.

The $300 grocery benefits are being distributed as prepaid virtual grocery cards—not loaded onto existing EBT cards—through a partnership the Connecticut Department of Social Services (DSS) arranged with Connecticut’s network of community action agencies, with support provided by the Connecticut Association for Community Action (CAFCA). Eligible residents are expected to be able to begin accessing the benefits starting today.

Residents can find their local Community Action Agency, the organization responsible for distributing the benefit cards in their area, by visiting cafca.org/agencies.

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