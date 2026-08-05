NJ Golden Seeds Hits $10M Investment Milestone into Women-Owned Companies

August 5, 2026 at 2:03 pm 2 minute read

TRENTON, N.J. (August 5, 2026) – The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) announced today that the New Jersey Chapter of Golden Seeds has invested more than $10 million in women-owned start-ups since its launch in 2020. The announcement follows Golden Seeds’ milestone of investing more than $200 million in women-owned companies. Golden Seeds is one of the nation’s largest and most active angel investment networks. The New Jersey Chapter of Golden Seeds was launched in 2020 in partnership with the NJEDA.

“This $10 million investment milestone reflects the transformative impact of expanding access to capital for women entrepreneurs,” said NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Evan Weiss. “Golden Seeds is supporting Governor Sherrill’s mission to build businesses that drive innovation, create jobs, and strengthen the state’s economy by connecting female founders with the funding, mentorship, and networks they need to grow and succeed.”

Founded in 2004, Golden Seeds is the third-largest national angel group based on number of transactions and the largest angel investment group nationwide focused on investment in women-led businesses. Golden Seeds members, nearly 300 strong, along with its venture funds, invested $200 million in more than 270 women-led companies.

“New Jersey is fostering an environment where women-led businesses can thrive by expanding access to capital and cultivating a strong angel investment ecosystem,” said NJEDA Chief Economic Transformation Officer Kathleen Coviello. “This milestone demonstrates how strategic investment in female founders fuels innovation, creates economic opportunity, and strengthens communities across our state.”

The New Jersey Chapter currently has 23 members and invests primarily in technology, life sciences and healthcare, and consumer sectors. There are currently eight New Jersey companies that came through the New Jersey Chapter Office Hours that are funded by Golden Seeds.

Based in Moorestown, Burlington County, Otava RF, Inc. develops end-to-end technology and radio frequency chips used by advanced 5G and Department of Defense applications. Otava raised a total of $1.5 million to date from Golden Seeds in 2022, 2024, and 2025. Otava Inc. is also a recipient of the NJEDA’s Angel Match Program .

“Golden Seeds has been far more than an investor – they have been a trusted partner throughout Otava Radio Frequency (RF)’s journey,” said Victoria Pereira, CEO and Founder of Octava. “Their early confidence in our team and technology provided both the capital and credibility needed to pursue an ambitious vision in the highly competitive semiconductor industry. Through multiple rounds of investment, they have continued to believe in our mission and support our growth. We are grateful to have Golden Seeds as we build the next generation of RF semiconductor technologies.”

The New Jersey chapter of Golden Seeds holds monthly Office Hours to introduce entrepreneurs with Golden Seeds investors, provide information on the angel investing process and support qualified founders through the Golden Seeds funding pipeline. From February 2020 thru June 2026, the chapter has hosted 225 female entrepreneurs in 64 monthly office hours. The next Office Hours session for the New Jersey chapter of Golden Seeds will be on September 9 at 4 p.m. To sign up, click here .