Murfreesboro Police Detective Indicted, Charged in Theft, Forgery, and Official Misconduct Investigation

RUTHERFORD COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a detective with the Murfreesboro Police Department.

On January 7th, at the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI agents joined the Comptroller’s Office in investigating allegations of financial misconduct involving Reginal D. Primas (DOB 6/11/1978). During the course of the investigation, agents determined that Primas used MPD confidential funds for personal purchases, falsified a government document, and accessed the Criminal Justice Portal for purposes unrelated to his official duties.

On August 4th, the Rutherford County grand jury indicted Primas on one count of Theft, one count of Forgery, two counts of Falsifying a Government Document, and 13 counts of Official Misconduct. Today, he was booked into the Rutherford County jail on a $25,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.