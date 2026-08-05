Two Senior Executives at InnoVision Marketing Group Snag Spots on San Diego’s Inaugural Indispensables List

This recognition underscores the visionary leadership, strategic excellence and collaborative culture that continue to drive the growth and success of InnoVision Marketing Group.

This recognition reflects not only who Giselle and Alanna are professionally, but who they are as people, and I can’t think of two individuals more deserving of this honor.” — Ric Militi, CEO/Executive Creative Director of InnoVision Marketing Group

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two InnoVision Marketing Group senior leaders, Giselle Campos and Alanna Markey, are among the first-ever winners of the San Diego Business Journal’s Indispensables Awards, a new honor recognizing professionals who make the greatest impact within their organizations and across the San Diego business community.The Indispensables Awards debuted this year, inviting readers to nominate San Diego professionals who play a critical role in their company’s success and demonstrate exceptional creativity, innovation, problem-solving and attention to detail. From a competitive field of 150 finalists, only 25 individuals were ultimately selected. Among this elite group are InnoVision Marketing Group’s Senior Vice President and Senior Creative Director Giselle Campos and Senior Vice President and General Manager Alanna Markey, whose combined leadership and vision have shaped the agency's growth and success since its inception in 2012.“One of the greatest compliments a leader can receive is to be called indispensable, because it isn’t a title that’s given. It’s earned over thousands of decisions, countless acts of leadership and an unwavering commitment to helping others succeed,” said Ric Militi, CEO/Executive Creative Director of InnoVision Marketing Group. “Giselle and Alanna have embodied those qualities throughout nearly the entire history of InnoVision, helping shape not only the company we’ve become, but the culture we’re most proud of today. This recognition reflects not only who they are professionally, but who they are as people, and I can’t think of two individuals more deserving of this honor.”Behind InnoVision Marketing Group's award-winning creative is Giselle Campos, a visionary who turns bold thinking into breakthrough ideas that capture attention, spark engagement and deliver results. Known for pushing brands beyond the expected, Campos steers clients away from conventional campaigns in favor of edgy, conversation-starting creative that resonates with today's audiences. From building Influencer and Hispanic Marketing Divisions to integrating AI into marketing strategies, Campos’ signature approach blends strategy, storytelling, cultural relevance and emerging technologies to help clients reach their business goals.“I’m deeply thankful for this recognition, which reflects the culture we’ve built at InnoVision,” says Campos. “When we empower people to grow and thrive, they contribute more meaningfully to our shared success. Behind every great idea, campaign and achievement are the small things that often go unnoticed — things like communication, respect and trust. Those values shape how we work together and ultimately fuel our long-term success and growth.”As a complement to Campos' creative leadership, Alanna Markey’s strategic direction and operational expertise has fueled InnoVision Marketing Group's continued growth. Known for connecting high-level strategy with disciplined execution, Markey has built a reputation for delivering measurable results while fostering lasting client relationships and empowering the next generation of marketers. Her thoughtful leadership has strengthened both InnoVision's operations and culture, creating an environment where innovation, ownership mentality and collaboration thrive.“I’m honored to be included among such an accomplished group of nominees,” said Markey. “I truly believe you can only be indispensable when you have an incredible team rallying around you, and I’m fortunate to have exactly that at InnoVision. Our team genuinely cares about one another, pushes each other to do our best work and shares a commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients.”The San Diego Business Journal's Indispensables Awards add to an impressive list of accolades for both leaders. Earlier this year, both Campos and Markey were named 2026 Leaders of Influence in Advertising, PR & Marketing by the San Diego Business Journal, while Markey was recently recognized as the 2025 Marketer of the Year by the American Marketing Association's San Diego chapter. Together, their latest recognition underscores the visionary leadership, strategic excellence and collaborative culture that continue to drive the growth and success of InnoVision Marketing Group.To learn more about InnoVision Marketing Group’s award-winning campaigns and services, visit InnoVisionMarketingGroup.com. About InnoVision Marketing GroupInnoVision Marketing Group, proudly known as the Anti-Agency, was founded with the clear goal of elevating client service while overdelivering results. As a full-service, globally recognized agency and one of Inc.’s 5000 fastest-growing companies for 2025, InnoVision Marketing Group has evolved into a collective of specialized businesses, all under the same ideology that sets the standard for excellence. Serving clients across the country and around the world with an expanding network of sister companies, InnoVision Marketing Group offers a wide range of services with a client-first approach.All work produced by the InnoVision Marketing Group team is crafted in-house, ensuring unmatched quality while creating a lasting impact. The agency’s comprehensive services include branding, creative design, media buying, digital advertising, web development and SEO, public relations, digital content, social media and reputation management, influencer marketing, video production and talent representation. InnoVision Marketing Group pushes the boundaries of innovation even further by integrating proprietary digital technologies into its digital marketing offerings.InnoVision Marketing Group’s mission is to help clients thrive across every facet of branding and marketing. At InnoVision Marketing Group, a unique culture serves as the heart of its success, with the belief that when the team is happy and inspired, the work shines — a principle that guides the agency daily. To learn more about how InnoVision Marketing Group can elevate your brand, visit InnoVisionMarketingGroup.com.

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