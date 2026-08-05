TimeOffLedger Launches All-in-One HR Platform for Leave Management, Attendance, Timesheets and Performance Appraisals

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TimeOffLedger is an all-in-one HR platform that helps growing companies manage leave, attendance, timesheets, performance appraisals and payroll.

TimeOffLedger puts leave, attendance, timesheets, and appraisals in one secure platform, so nothing falls through the cracks.” — Ibrar Ali, Founder and CEO, TimeOffLedger

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TimeOffLedger, a cloud based HR management platform, today announced the launch of its all-in-one solution that helps businesses manage employee leave, attendance, timesheets, performance appraisals, employee records, payroll preparation, and compliance documentation from a single system. It removes the need for spreadsheets, email chains, and disconnected HR tools.TimeOffLedger brings together the tools HR teams, managers, and employees rely on most: time off requests, attendance check ins, a centralized employee directory, compliance document storage, performance appraisals, timesheets, and payroll ready data, all synchronized in real time and protected behind enterprise grade security. The platform is already used by more than 10,000 employees across growing companies.Among its capabilities is a built in Appraisal System, which lets managers run structured performance reviews without leaving the platform. It pulls from the same attendance and leave records already on file, so evaluations are grounded in real data rather than guesswork."Most growing companies end up managing HR across a spreadsheet, an inbox, and two or three different tools," said Ibrar Ali, Founder and CEO of TimeOffLedger. "We built TimeOffLedger to put all of it, leave, attendance, timesheets, appraisals, and employee records, in one secure place, so nothing falls through the cracks."Key features of the TimeOffLedger platform include:Smart Leave Management: Employees submit PTO, sick leave, and custom absence requests in seconds; managers approve with one click while balances update automatically.Attendance & Time Log: Real time check in and check out tracking for on site and remote employees, feeding directly into timesheets and payroll.Team Availability Planner: A visual wallchart showing who is off, by department, role, or location, to help managers avoid scheduling conflicts.Employee Directory Management: A searchable, centralized directory of every employee's role, department, contact details, and reporting line, kept current automatically as teams grow and change.Compliance & Document Tracking: Secure storage for contracts, certifications, and policy acknowledgments, keeping records audit ready.Appraisal System: Structured performance reviews built into the same platform as leave and attendance data, giving managers a fuller picture of each employee when evaluation time comes around.Payroll & Timesheet Support: Approved leave and attendance data flow automatically into payroll ready exports, removing manual re entry and reconciliation.The platform is built for organizations of any size, from small businesses replacing their first spreadsheet to multi location companies managing distributed teams across different public holiday calendars and workplace policies. TimeOffLedger supports role based access for Admins, Managers, and Standard Users, and offers configurable leave policies including accrual schedules, carry forward rules, and location specific holidays. All employee data is encrypted and access controlled, giving HR teams a secure system of record they can rely on."Time saved each week ranges from hours, and everybody knows what is going on," said Jane M., a TimeOffLedger customer.Beyond its core feature set, TimeOffLedger also works directly with customers to build custom features for their specific workflows, giving companies with unique leave policies, approval chains, or reporting needs a platform that adapts to them, rather than the other way around.TimeOffLedger is offering a 30 day free trial with no credit card required, giving businesses the opportunity to test the full platform before committing.About TimeOffLedger Founded in 2025 and based in Austin, Texas, TimeOffLedger is an all-in-one HR platform that helps growing teams manage leave, attendance, timesheets, appraisals, employee records, compliance, and payroll in one secure, connected system. The company was built to replace spreadsheets, email chains, and disconnected tools with a single source of truth for HR data. TimeOffLedger currently supports more than 10,000 employees across client organizations. Learn more at timeoffledger.com.Media ContactIbrar AliTimeOffLedgerEmail: admin@timeoffledger.comAddress: 5900 Balcones Drive #10433, Austin, TX 78731

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