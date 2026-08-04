VA ChatEHR helps staff stay focused on Veteran care

Modernizing VA’s health care technology is a major effort, and the move to the Federal Electronic Health Record (EHR) represents a significant change for medical centers nationwide. Learning a new system takes time, and VA continues to introduce tools that make the transition smoother. VA ChatEHR is one of those tools.

VA ChatEHR has quickly become a reliable go-to source for VA staff to get answers to their questions about the Federal EHR, and it enables them to stay focused on providing timely, high-quality care to Veterans. The artificial intelligence-powered chatbot gives VA staff quick, accurate guidance to help them complete tasks in the system.

The tool uses trusted VA procedures, policies and training materials to answer questions about workflows and navigation of the Federal EHR. When staff need help with a workflow, VA ChatEHR directs them to clear, step-by-step instructions.

Supporting VA’s move to modern technology

Staff report that VA ChatEHR gives them the information they need when they need it, reducing delays and freeing up more time for Veteran care. Whether they are navigating new workflows or troubleshooting routine tasks, staff say VA ChatEHR helps them feel more confident and supported as they learn the Federal EHR.

To protect Veteran privacy and safety, VA ChatEHR does not access or review Veteran health records, nor does it assist with clinical decision-making. Instead, the tool guides staff through system steps to complete tasks efficiently, circumvents delays and helps to maintain a smooth care experience.

Helping medical centers through EHR transitions

Recent Federal EHR go-lives in Michigan and southern Ohio illustrate how VA ChatEHR can be especially helpful during busy transition periods. Staff at those sites leveraged VA ChatEHR thousands of times in the first weeks of using the new system. Pharmacy staff noted that the tool supported them when questions involved tasks outside their usual work, such as patient registration. With immediate access to approved VA instructions, teams could adapt to new processes while continuing to provide expedient care to Veterans.

Improving with use

Since April, VA ChatEHR has answered more than 53,000 questions from over 8,000 users. VA will continue refining VA ChatEHR and expanding the resources it offers as more medical centers prepare for their transition to the Federal EHR.