The Veterans Crisis Line isn’t only for a suicide crisis

Reaching out early is a smart move, not a last resort. The Veterans Crisis Line is there for whatever you’re going through.

Suicide prevention doesn’t always start with a call to the Veterans Crisis Line. It can start with a single conversation, on a regular day, before things ever reach a breaking point.

Here’s something many Veterans might not hear enough: the Veterans Crisis Line isn’t only for the very worst times in your life. It’s there for the rough patches, the slow build of stress, and the something’s off, even if you can’t name it. You don’t have to be at rock bottom to pick up the phone. And you don’t have to save it for someone who needs it more than you do.

Crisis looks different for everyone

There’s no single way a hard time shows up. For one person, it’s anger that comes out of nowhere. For another, it’s not sleeping, pulling back from people or feeling numb to things they used to care about. Some Veterans go through a stretch that could turn dangerous without ever thinking of themselves as “in crisis” or “suicidal.”

That’s exactly why reaching out early makes sense. You know your own life, and if you’re dealing with challenges that could get heavier, such as money troubles, a relationship ending, a health scare, leaving the military or experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder, there are caring people ready to talk it through with you. Learning the signs of crisis can help you recognize when it’s time to reach out, for yourself or for a Veteran in your community.

Another tool in addition to the Veterans Crisis Line that Veterans can have handy: the VA Safety Plan app, which helps you put together a personal plan for coping with stressors before you need it. It’s a way of being prepared before a crisis hits, so you can act quickly if a tough moment comes.

And if you’re a family member, friend or fellow Veteran who wants to know how to help, VA’s Crisis Conversation handout is a good resource. Read this VA News article for more on starting a conversation that could save a life.

What happens when someone reaches out

It’s normal to hesitate if you don’t know what to expect, so here are the details: When someone contacts the Veterans Crisis Line, they’re connected with a real person who listens with care. No script, no judgment, no pressure. You’re in control of the conversation. You can talk through what’s going on, and if you want, get connected with caring people at your local VA for ongoing support.

The line is available 24/7, and it’s confidential. Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA healthcare to reach out.

You don’t need a reason that sounds “bad enough.” If something’s weighing on you, that’s reason enough. Reach out. You’ve got people in your corner who are glad to pick up.