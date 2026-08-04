Employ the Contract Buy-Out Program to make the jump to VA 

If you’ve been looking for a change of pace, but you still owe your current employer time on a service contract, VA has an opportunity that might be just what you’re looking for.

Through our Contract Buy-Out Program (CBOP), qualified clinicians looking to make the jump to VA can do so by joining the team at one of our rural facilities. In turn, we’ll take care of any lingering contract concerns.

Get a fresh start with CBOP

Service contracts have forced many talented clinicians to turn down an offer to answer the call to serve those who have served. However, with the support of CBOP, there’s another available path to a VA career.

As part of our commitment to expanding care in rural locations, this program authorizes VA to buy out service contracts, freeing providers like you from locum agreements, loan repayments or sign-on bonuses that keep you tied to your current employer.

For physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and certified registered nurse anesthetists, CBOP opens up an incredible opportunity to bring your talents to VA. In exchange, you’ll agree to work at one of our rural VA medical centers (or an affiliated community-based outpatient clinic) for four years.

“With this program, you now have the ability to not only begin a rewarding career,” explained Paul Gaffney, CBOP program manager, “but you can focus on the clinical aspects of medicine knowing you have support from the largest healthcare system in the country.”

And with approximately 460 rural and highly rural locations now eligible under expanded CBOP guidelines, the opportunities to come to VA and build a career are extensive.

Rural careers, rural communities

While many Veterans may enjoy the benefits of rural living, they may also experience healthcare challenges that are amplified by distance to a healthcare facility, so VA has invested in our rural locations—and programs like CBOP—to make sure these Veterans have access to the care they need.

Indeed, almost a quarter of all Veterans in the United States—4.4 million—return from active military careers to reside in rural communities, making rural VA facilities an important part of our nationwide healthcare network.

Embracing rural living can help you to achieve the work-life balance you’ve been craving. Introducing hobbies like camping, hiking or a trip to the beach into your routine can be an incredibly relaxing and rewarding way to spend your free time.

Rural locations also offer the close-knit ties of a small community. You’ll get to know your coworkers and the Veterans you care for outside the clinical setting. This makes many of our team members feel part of something larger, with more time to develop meaningful relationships that can have a positive impact on a Veteran’s journey to whole health.

More employment benefits beyond the buy-out

A career at VA offers numerous employment benefits—a better work-life balance, comprehensive insurance packages, top-tier retirement, competitive salaries—but we also provide a number of additional programs to help pay for education and training.

If you’re looking to pay down your existing loans from medical school, you can look into any of the following programs in addition to participating in CBOP:

Education Debt Reduction Program. Choose a healthcare career providing top-notch care to America’s Veterans and receive student loan repayment of up to $200,000 at $40,000 per year through EDRP.

Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program. Employees with federal student loans may be eligible for this national loan forgiveness program.

Student Loan Repayment Program (SLRP). Employees in certain occupations may be eligible to receive up to $40,000 per year (with a lifetime maximum of $100,000) to help repay student loans through SLRP. Request information when submitting your employment application.

Why not escape your contract and pave the way to being debt-free with VA?

Join our team

Don’t let a contract hold you back from supporting care for our rural Veterans. Learn more at VA Careers.