Team effort brings critical support to help a blind Veteran in crisis

A coordinated response that restored safety, stability and hope

What began as a chance encounter became an all-hands-on-deck effort to help a Veteran facing overwhelming hardship.

While walking the halls of VA Augusta Health Care System’s Uptown campus on April 17, 2026, Julie Cole, a VA infection control nurse, noticed a man standing with two friends, their expressions a mix of confusion and strain. When she asked if they needed help, the tragic story unfolded: The day prior, the Veteran had lost his home and all his belongings in a fire. To make matters worse, a family member had been taking money from him without his knowledge. Blind and two hours from home, the Veteran was unsure where to go next.

A rapid response fueled by teamwork

Cole didn’t hesitate. She called her husband, Edward, an Army Veteran and volunteer VA Ambassador. After Edward joined the effort, the network of care grew quickly, pulling in staff from Occupational Therapy, the Veterans Experience Office, Pharmacy, Blind Rehabilitation Center, Patient Advocates, Prosthetics and the Homeless Veteran HUD-VASH team, each helping restore the Veteran’s safety, dignity and stability.

The HUD-VASH team ensured the Veteran wouldn’t leave VA without a plan for safe and stable housing, wrapping him in resources for the days ahead. And the Blind Rehab team replaced all his adaptive equipment.

“When Julie and Edward came to Blind Rehab, our team felt moved to step forward and support this Veteran during such a difficult time,” said Kim Hitt, who leads VA Augusta’s Blind Rehab team. “My outpatient team will be replacing his low-vision devices, a computer for accessibility, a video magnifier, a talking watch, just to name a few.”

Within hours, a man who had arrived with almost nothing left found himself surrounded by care, solutions and support from every angle.

“I’ve been a nurse for 28 years, and I have never been so touched by a team,” said Julie Cole. “This is why I work at VA, because when a Veteran is in need, we come together and make a difference.”

Special thanks to: Alvin Hamilton (Prosthetics), Rebecca Aguayo (OT Therapist), Dr. Garrett Matthews Pharmacist, Dr. Sean Singletary (Pharmacist), Chris Walters (Patient volunteers experience), Colleen Myrie LSW (Homeless program), Michael Carey, John Steed (VEO), Jennifer Blanchard (Pharmacy), Stephanie Baer (Infection Control), Kimberly Hitt (BRC), Melissa Armstrong (Prosthetics).