Lane and ramp closures on SB I-49 in Jackson/Cass Counties for pavement repair work, Aug. 10-12

Revised from Aug. 8-11

JACKSON/CASS COUNTIES – The Missouri Department of Transportation will conduct overnight double lane closures and ramp closures on SB I-49 for pavement repair work. All work is weather permitting. See below for traffic modifications:

Mon., Aug. 10 until Wed., Aug. 12 between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. (REVISED from Aug. 8-11)

Crews will conduct double lane closures on SB I-49 from 150th to 155th St.

Crews will CLOSE the ramp from MO 150 to SB I-49.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be short-term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.org. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on X, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at MoDOT Kansas City. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for workzone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).