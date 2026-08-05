Overnight lane closures on NB I-49 in Cass County for pavement work, August 7-9

Revised from Aug. 6-8

CASS COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will conduct overnight lane closures on NB I-49 from 163rd St to 155th St for pavement work on Friday, August 7 until Sunday, August 9 between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. (revised from Aug. 6-8) All work is weather permitting.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can also be short-term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.org/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on X, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity/. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online MoDOT E-Updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).