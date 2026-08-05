Cole County Route AA, south of Russellville, opens ahead of schedule

Closed for bridge deck replacement June 8 - Aug. 5

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – The Cole County Route AA bridge over South Moreau Creek, south of Russellville, is now open. After the replacing the bridge deck (driving surface), construction crews were able to reopen the bridge to all traffic on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026 – ahead of schedule.

Crews from E & C Bridge, LLC, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, closed Route AA over South Moreau Creek on June 8 to replace the bridge’s driving surface. Built in 1965, the supporting structures of the bridge are in good condition. The driving surface, however, had deteriorated, was in poor condition, and needed to be replaced.

The new bridge deck has new concrete barriers and new guardrail at all four corners of the bridge.

For more information, or to sign up for project-specific updates, visit the project’s webpage at https://www.modot.org/projects/route-aa-bridge-deck-replacement-over-south-moreau-creek-cole-county.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones. Motorists are advised to use extra caution through work zones, obey all traffic signs, and avoid any distractions.

For traffic updates or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit our Traveler Information Map. Information is also available 24/7 via social media. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on social media:

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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