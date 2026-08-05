Fall 2026 Recreation Brochures 

Seattle Parks and Recreation’s Fall 2026 program brochures are here! You’ll find all the in-person, drop-in and virtual programs that are coming up soon in the catalogs below.

Registration opens on Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Fall 2026 Community Center Brochure – for all ages. Includes drop-in fitness rooms, tot gyms, basketball and more. Additionally, Brochure includes programs for youth and adults with disabilities.

Coming Soon! Registration opens the first week of September

Specialized Programs Fall 2026 Brochure – for youth and adults with disabilities.

Ready to enroll in a program? Head to our registration site or contact the community center that you’d like to register at!

Scholarships (financial aid) is available!

For more information on financial aid for any of our programs, including how to apply, please visit Seattle Parks and Recreation’s scholarship and financial aid page. You can also get information at your local community center. Please note: Scholarship must be approved prior to registration in order to receive the discount.

Financial aid materials available in 繁體中文 (Traditional Chinese), Soomaali (Somali), Español (Spanish), Tiếng Việt (Vietnamese), አማርኛ (Amharic), Afaan Oromoo (Oromo), Tagalog, and ትግሪኛ (Tigrinya).