Man Arrested for Stolen Firearm During Proactive Patrol in Capitol Hill

Seattle Police Officers have been conducting proactive patrols in the Capitol Hill nightlife area in response to community concerns.

On July 31st, 2026 around 2:00 a.m., officers were conducting a proactive patrol near Cal Anderson Park to address concerns from neighbors about loud noise and narcotics activity.

Officers observed an unattended vehicle that was involved in a fight that happened earlier in the night. Inside the vehicle, was a tequila bottle in the cupholder, a firearm, two 30-round magazines, and ammunition.

A 36-year-old man was detained in connection with the vehicle after officers observed him driving it away from the earlier fight.

During the investigation, officers determined that the firearm had been stolen from a neighboring city.

The 36-year-old man was arrested for several firearm related offenses, including possessing a stolen firearm, and driving with a suspended license.

Officers booked the man into King County Jail and seized the vehicle for a search warrant.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit will be conducting the follow-up investigation.

Incident: 2026-224295 / East Precinct