More to Explore: Food, Activities & Local Partners in Seattle Parks 

Seattle Parks and Recreation partners with local businesses to bring food and recreational experiences, as well as specialty services to parks across the city!

Whether you’re grabbing lunch after a swim, renting a paddleboard, or scuba diving these partnerships help make Seattle’s parks even more fun to explore. Many of our concessionaires operate year-round, while others pop up seasonally at beaches, pools, and parks throughout the summer. Keep an eye out for these permitted seasonal and mobile concessionaires during your next park visit. Availability may vary by location, weather, and season.

Here’s a look at some of the businesses and organizations you can find during your next park visit.

Food & Drinks

Cosmic Ice Cream at Lake Union Park and Volunteer Park – a mobile ice cream van service serving freshly made soft serve daily.

– a mobile ice cream van service serving freshly made soft serve daily. Enjoy the Best Antojitos at Alki Beach Park, near 57th and Alki SW – fresh and healthy snack options for park visitors, including low-sugar and vegetarian choices.

– fresh and healthy snack options for park visitors, including low-sugar and vegetarian choices. HappySmacks at Gas Works Park and Northacres Park – prepackaged ice cream and snacks.

– prepackaged ice cream and snacks. Finfrock’s Fudge at Seward Park – serving up 30 flavors of fudge, the world’s first fudge-infused ice cream, popsicles and more.

– serving up 30 flavors of fudge, the world’s first fudge-infused ice cream, popsicles and more. Legacy of Love at Mount Baker Park – pre-packaged snacks.

– pre-packaged snacks. Liberty Café at the Madrona Beach Park Concession Stand – serving gourmet hot dogs, pretzels, ice cream, and assorted beverages.

– serving gourmet hot dogs, pretzels, ice cream, and assorted beverages. The Kite Cafe at Mounger Pool – grab-and-go items designed for active, family-friendly park and pool settings. Menu includes packaged ice cream, bottled and canned beverages, and packaged snacks.

– grab-and-go items designed for active, family-friendly park and pool settings. Menu includes packaged ice cream, bottled and canned beverages, and packaged snacks. Seattle Ice Cream at Magnuson Park – a wide variety of ice cream, popsicles, snow cones, and cold beverages, perfect for a hot summer day at the beach.

– a wide variety of ice cream, popsicles, snow cones, and cold beverages, perfect for a hot summer day at the beach. Southern Taiwan at Lake Union Park and Volunteer Park – authentic Southern Taiwanese cuisine, prepared from scratch using high-quality ingredients locally sourced.

– authentic Southern Taiwanese cuisine, prepared from scratch using high-quality ingredients locally sourced. The Nutty Squirrel at Lower Woodland Park – mobile gelato cart serving handcrafted gelato and cold beverages.

– mobile gelato cart serving handcrafted gelato and cold beverages. Vale Concepts at Alki Beach Park and Cal Anderson Park – freshly prepared, ceremonial-grade matcha on tap, paired with house-made syrups.

Recreational Activities