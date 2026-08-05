Mike Mushett Inducted into 2026 Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame

Mike Mushett accepts the Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame Award from Move United CEO Glenn Merry

National Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame recognizes achievements in summer and winter adaptive sports in the Competitor and Contributor categories

I was very fortunate that my career mirrored the evolution of the modern era of the Paralympic movement.” — Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame Inductee Mike Mushett

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fort Wayne resident Mike Mushett has been inducted into the National Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame in the Summer Contributor Category. The Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame was created to honor individuals who have made a significant impact in the field of summer and winter adaptive sports as well as athletes who have excelled in sport.The Summer Contributor Category recognizes an individual who has made a significant contribution to adaptive sports, including innovative techniques, specialized equipment, program development, coaching, or administration, management, or education.Mushett has made significant contributions to the adaptive sports movement throughout his life and his career, and his story and journey has been intertwined with what is now Move United essentially all along the way. Mushett officially retired from his role as Chief Executive Officer of Turnstone Center for Adults and Children with Disabilities, a Move United member organization based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on July 31, 2026. He joined Turnstone in January 2015, bringing extensive national experience in the disability space, including more than 20 years in the Paralympic arena. Under his steadfast leadership, Turnstone garnered national recognition and was named a United States Olympic and Paralympic Training Site in May 2018.Prior to his current position, Mushett was the Executive Director of Wheelchair and Ambulatory Sports USA, a predecessor organization of Move United before the 2020 merger. He also served as the Director of Paralympic Sports Outreach and Development for the United States Olympic Committee, where he designed and managed programs targeting youth, teens, and adults with physical and visual disabilities — including injured veterans and members of the armed forces. Mushett also directed delegation support operations for the U.S. at the 2008 Beijing, 2010 Vancouver and 2012 London Paralympic Games. He also worked with the Ohio High School Athletic Association in helping set up the first track events for wheelchair athletes, which began at the 2013 state track and field championships in Columbus.Among his other endeavors, Mushett served as the Associate Director for Disabled Sports at Georgia State University in Atlanta and was instrumental in setting up one of the first intercollegiate wheelchair tennis programs in the country, while also developing and leading numerous conferences and seminars related to sport and physical activity for those with physical disabilities. Among his career highlights, Mushett served as the Senior Vice President and Chief Games Operations Officer for the 1996 Atlanta Paralympic Games.For nearly 50 years, Mushett has played a pivotal role in growing the adaptive sports movement across the U.S. He led the 1996 Atlanta Paralympic Games, launched the USOPC Paralympic Sport Club program in over 200 communities, created and launched BlazeSports America, and guided Turnstone to become a USOPC Training Site. Under his leadership, Turnstone hosted the IBSA Goalball & Judo Qualifier and partnered to bring the Endeavor Games to Indiana. His strategic partnerships and national initiatives have increased access, visibility, and participation in adaptive sports at all levels.Among his other honors, Mushett was named Fort Wayne Magazine People of the Year in 2018 and is a previous recipient of the Rotary International Humanitarian Services award. “Scrolling through the listing of past inductees, it was nostalgic to reflect back on so many friends and colleagues that I had the pleasure to work and collaborate with over the years,” Mushett said. “I was very fortunate that my career mirrored the evolution of the modern era of the Paralympic movement.”To learn more about the Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame, including a list of past award recipients, visit https://www.moveunitedsport.org/sports/adaptive-sports-awards/

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