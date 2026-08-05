Environ Energy Acquires Energy Management Firm Beeson & Associates

Environ Energy

The acquisition expands energy procurement and commodity risk management expertise across North America.

Together, we can deliver broader solutions that help organizations better manage risk, control costs, and achieve their operational and sustainability goals.” — Chris Sternberg, CEO

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Environ Energy today announced the acquisition of Beeson & Associates, a Louisville, Kentucky-based energy management and advisory firm specializing in commodity risk management, strategic sourcing, and energy procurement advisory services. The acquisition marks Environ’s second transaction in the past month and further strengthens the company’s position as a leading provider of energy, sustainability, and engineering solutions.Beeson & Associates has earned a strong reputation for helping organizations navigate complex commodity markets through customized risk management and procurement strategies. Directly contracting with clients to provide fully independent expertise in energy markets, the firm advises clients as an on-staff energy expert, providing critical market intelligence and strategic guidance.“This acquisition creates more opportunities for our clients,” said Chris Sternberg, Chief Executive Officer of Environ Energy. “Beeson’s expertise in propane, heating oil, and transportation fuels complements our existing strengths in natural gas, electricity, and renewable energy. Together, we can deliver broader solutions that help organizations better manage risk, control costs, and achieve their operational and sustainability goals.”Sternberg added, “It’s another step forward in building the most comprehensive energy advisory platform in the marketplace.”Founded on a commitment to helping clients make informed purchasing decisions, Beeson & Associates serves organizations across a wide range of industries with tailored commodity procurement and risk management strategies.“Joining Environ is a tremendous opportunity for our clients and our team,” said James Stewart, CEO of Beeson & Associates. “Environ’s extensive resources, supplier relationships, and broad portfolio of energy, engineering, and sustainability services will provide our clients with access to new solutions that can help them reduce energy costs, improve efficiency, and address evolving regulatory requirements.”Environ serves energy-intensive organizations helping clients make data-driven energy decisions, manage market risk, reduce operating costs, lower carbon emissions, and maintain compliance with increasingly complex regulations.The acquisition represents Environ’s eighth since 2025 and third in 2026, reflecting the company’s continued growth strategy supported by private equity partner 424 Capital. With more than 8,000 clients nationwide, Environ is now among the largest providers of energy management, energy efficiency and sustainable advisory services in the United States.About Environ EnergySince 1995, Environ has been a trusted advisor delivering integrated energy procurement, engineering, and sustainability services that help clients lower costs, reduce risks, improve efficiency, enhance resilience, and meet evolving regulatory and environmental requirements. With billions of portfolio spend under management, Environ serves organizations across healthcare, manufacturing, education, real estate, finance, government, and other industries, delivering practical solutions that drive measurable results in a rapidly changing world.About 424 Capital424 Capital is a capital partner that invests in lower middle market companies in tech enabled services. 424 Capital works in partnership with founders and management teams to accelerate and scale for long-term growth. 424 invests in, empowers, and enables companies to step up, stand out, and make a difference in the world.

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