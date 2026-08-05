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Powerball® Jackpot Climbs to an Estimated $786 Million; Mississippi Match 5 Reaches an Estimated $455,000

FLOWOOD, Miss. – With an estimated $786 million jackpot at stake, tonight’s Powerball®

Drawing is the ninth largest in the game’s history. Meanwhile, a surge in sales has jolted an additional $15,000 into the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, driving its top prize to an estimated $455,000.

The Powerball jackpot, with an estimated cash value of $341.6 million, has been building since it was last hit May 2 by a player in Florida and another in Texas. The two split a $20 million jackpot. So far in 2026, the Powerball jackpot has been hit on five occasions.

The top prize for Mississippi Match 5, sold exclusively by Mississippi Lottery retailers, started with a $50,000 jackpot after a ticket purchased in Moss Point July 3.

Mississippi Match 5 drawings are held nightly at 9:30 p.m. Players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim prizes.

8.05.26

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Powerball® Jackpot Climbs to an Estimated $786 Million; Mississippi Match 5 Reaches an Estimated $455,000

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