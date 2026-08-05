Alternative Storage Rises as Self-Storage Slumps: Experts Lead Investors to Huge Profits at TSN Masterclass, Aug. 14

Last chance to register for the TSN Masterclass in Denver, Aug. 14!

Toy Storage Nation offers the only one-day educational event for developing, investing and operating in emerging and highly profitable self-storage spinoffs

The TSN Storage Redefined Masterclass is like the lollapalooza of alternative self-storage. We’ve put together a lineup that helps accelerate success despite traditional self-storage softening.” — Toy Storage Nation Founder Troy Bix

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As tremors continue to shake up self-storage markets across the nation, alternative storage solutions—including RV/boat storage flex space , truck parking and commercial storage—have emerged as high-yield industry sweethearts. These rising stars are in low supply but huge demand across the United States, which is why they are the central focus of the Toy Storage Nation Storage Redefined Masterclass in Denver, Aug. 14.Speculating on the future of self-storage (recognized as one of the strongest bulls in commercial real estate), industry-leading developers and investors are re-tuning to sync with consumer demand. Toy Storage Nation (TSN) has recruited more than a dozen of the most-experienced storage leaders to steer entrepreneurs toward success in the most profitable storage niches that are feeding profit gaps as the industry is redefined.“The TSN Storage Redefined Masterclass is like the lollapalooza of alternative self-storage,” says TSN Founder Troy Bix, who launched the media-education brand in 2021 based on his 35+ years of success in the self-storage industry. “We’ve put together a lineup that will give our attendees the biggest bang for the buck, helping them to accelerate their success despite the softening of traditional self-storage.”TSN Storage Redefined Masterclass Presenters• Aric Nissan & Mark Dirato of Baja Construction—Canopy Construction and Facility Tour• Devin Beasley of Cushman & Wakefield—Investment Opportunities• Jo Beth White of Development Services Inc.—Feasibility• Andy Sullivan of Elevate Structures—Flex Space• John Bilton of Noke/Janus International--Security• Andrew Jones of Go Storage It—Third-Party Management• Chris Koenig of Kings Land Co.—Entitlement, Planning & Zoning• Bishesh Shrestha of Live Oak Bank—Financing Options• Greg Ellsworth of Self Storage Consulting Group—Development & Operations• Tim Ashford of MakoRabco—Enclosed Construction• Nathaniel Trone of SBOA Insurance Services—Insurance Solutions• Michelle Otto of 6Storage—Software Solutions• Evan Shelley of Truck Parking Club—Truck Parking and Commercial Storage• Steve Lucas of The Storage Group—Digital MarketingThe TSN Masterclass is the sole educational event in the country dedicated to offering entrepreneurs a comprehensive education in RV/boat storage, along with professional guidance in flex space, truck parking and commercial storage solutions.“We’re constantly monitoring the barometer of self-storage as a whole … and then charting new strategies focused on evolving consumer demand,” says Bix. “This storm in traditional self-storage has been brewing for a long time, due to overdevelopment and now an oversupply, but developers and investors can still hit it big in this industry if they pivot to these new, emerging storage assets.”The TSN Storage Redefined Masterclass in Denver, Aug. 14, offers a dynamic, interactive learning environment with the No. 1 experts in RV/boat storage, truck parking, flex space and commercial storage, covering all angles needed to generate high profits. Registration is $950. Registrants are automatically entered to win 2 tickets for Zach Bryan following the Masterclass.Info and registration: https://toystoragenation.com/denver-august-14th-masterclass/ ToyStorageNation.com

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