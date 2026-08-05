Davis Street and HARD Celebrate Ashland Roots Child Development Center With A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

ASHLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Davis Street, in partnership with the Hayward Area Recreation and Park District (HARD), celebrated the grand opening of the Ashland Roots Child Development Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Castro Valley/Eden Area Chamber of Commerce.The celebration marked the opening of Davis Street’s newest child development center, expanding access to high quality early childhood education and care for families in the Ashland community. Community leaders, partners, staff, families, and local residents gathered to celebrate this important milestone and recognize the collaboration that made the new center possible.“Investing in early childhood education means investing in the future of our community,” said Daniel Johnson, CEO of Davis Street “Ashland Roots represents our commitment to creating supportive environments where children can learn, grow, and thrive while providing families with the resources they need.”The Ashland Roots Child Development Center joins Davis Street’s network of early learning programs, which includes two additional child development centers serving children and families throughout the community. Through its Children’s Services programs, Davis Street provides nurturing educational experiences designed to support children’s development and help families access reliable childcare resources.The new center was made possible through a partnership between Davis Street and HARD, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening community services and creating opportunities for local families.The ribbon cutting ceremony included remarks from community partners, a ceremonial ribbon cutting, and an opportunity for attendees to tour the new facility and celebrate the center’s opening.Now Enrolling!Ashland Roots Child Development Center is now accepting enrollment applications for families seeking child care. Now enrolling! Families interested in quality early childhood education are invited to apply today About Davis Street Community CenterFounded in 1972, Davis Street Community Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for low-income families and individuals. Davis Street provides essential services that strengthen families and uplift our community. Our Programs include a Primary Care Clinic with Dental and Behavioral Health services; a Basic Need Program providing emergency food and clothing; Children's Services comprised of voucher-based care and direct care through our three development centers; and specialized programs that support adults with intellectual disabilities.For more information, visit Davis Street Community Center

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