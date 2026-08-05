Union County Invites Local Artists to Second Annual Plein Air Painting Event at the Deserted Village of Feltville

The Union County Board of County Commissioners is pleased to announce the second annual Plein Air painting event will take place on Sunday, September 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Deserted Village of Feltville. Artists are invited to paint the beautiful sites of the Deserted Village, located at 9 Cataract Hollow Road in Berkeley Heights.

“Filled with charming, 19th-century houses and panoramic views, the Deserted Village serves as this beautiful backdrop where nature meets history, and where artists and visitors can draw plenty of inspiration from,” said Union County Commissioner Chairman Joseph C. Bodek. “Everyone is welcome to join us as we celebrate art, community, and the rich history that makes Union County unique.”

Plein air painting is the process of creating a work of art, in the outdoors, with the subject in full view of the artist. The term is derived from the French phrase “en plein air”, meaning “in the open air,” which emphasizes the artist capturing the subject or scene in the natural light directly in observation.

“After the success of last year’s inaugural event, we are excited to return to the Deserted Village and welcome seasoned artists and beginners alike to unleash their creativity and let the natural surroundings inspire them,” said Union County Vice-Chair and Liaison to the Cultural & Heritage Advisory Board, Rebecca L. Williams. “Visitors will also enjoy seeing the incredible talent of these artists unfold in real time. It’s a fun event for everyone.”

The 2026 Plein Air Painting Festival is a free event and open to the public. Interested participants are asked to bring their own painting materials and chairs. To register, please visit www.ucnj.org/pleinair. For questions or assistance, please contact culturalinfo@ucnj.org or call (908) 558-2550.

This event is made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. To learn more about the programs and services offered by the Office, please visit https://ucnj.org/parks-recreation/cultural-heritage-affairs/.