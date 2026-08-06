SANCHEZ TO TAKE THE STAGE AT THE CARIBBEAN STREET CARNIVAL DURING THE LA JAZZ FESTIVAL

Hall of Fame Musical Group to Debut Their New Rendition of the Classic "Suavecito" During Free Performance on August 21

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed musical group SANCHEZ will take the stage at the Caribbean Street Carnival during the LA Jazz Festival on Friday, August 21, 2026, at 6:00 PM, bringing their signature blend of Latin rhythms, timeless musicianship, and original artistry to one of Southern California's premier cultural celebrations.Taking place at the Caribbean Stage (Latin Stage) during the festival's free block party at Venice Way & Pacific Avenue in Venice, California, SANCHEZ's appearance is expected to be one of the musical highlights of the evening as thousands gather to celebrate live music, culture, food, and community. Admission is free, and complimentary tickets are available at www.LAJazzFestival.com Adding to the excitement, the August 21 performance will mark the official live debut of SANCHEZ's new rendition of " Suavecito ." Originally recorded by the legendary Latin rock band Malo, the beloved classic has been thoughtfully reimagined by SANCHEZ with subtle musical updates while preserving the spirit of the original. Festival attendees will be the first to experience the band's new interpretation performed live.Founded by brothers Mike and Ed Sanchez, SANCHEZ has built a remarkable legacy as musicians, producers, publishers, and songwriters. Their extraordinary contributions to the music industry earned them induction into the New Mexico Music Hall of Fame, recognizing decades of excellence in songwriting, music production, publishing, and artist development.Together, the brothers have combined artistic vision with professional achievement throughout their distinguished careers. Mike Sanchez brings a unique background as an accomplished attorney and judge while continuing his lifelong passion for music. Ed Sanchez contributes decades of live performance experience, including performances with the acclaimed bands Alma and Zozobra.Throughout their careers, the Sanchez brothers have helped shape the success of Red Hot Label, First Embrace, and Casanova Records, producing an impressive catalog of more than 200 singles. As proud members of ASCAP and BMI, they continue to create authentic music that resonates across genres and generations while remaining true to their musical roots."Suavecito is a song that has touched generations of music lovers," said Mike Sanchez. "We wanted to honor the original while adding our own musical style and interpretation. We're excited to debut it live at the LA Jazz Festival and share this special moment with the audience."The Caribbean Street Carnival is one of the signature attractions of the LA Jazz Festival, transforming the streets of Venice into a vibrant celebration of music, culture, art, and cuisine. SANCHEZ's performance promises to be one of the festival's standout moments, bringing together decades of musical excellence with a fresh interpretation of one of Latin music's most beloved classics.Event Information:What: SANCHEZ at the Caribbean Street Carnival during the LA Jazz FestivalDate: Friday, August 21, 2026Performance Time: 6:00 PMLocation: Caribbean Stage (Latin Stage) | Venice Way & Pacific Avenue | Venice, CaliforniaAdmission: FreeComplimentary Tickets: www.LAJazzFestival.com About SANCHEZFounded by brothers Mike and Ed Sanchez, SANCHEZ is an acclaimed musical group whose career spans decades as performers, producers, publishers, and songwriters. Inducted into the New Mexico Music Hall of Fame, the brothers have produced more than 200 singles while helping shape the success of Red Hot Label, First Embrace, and Casanova Records. Their music blends Latin influences with contemporary artistry, creating a timeless sound that continues to resonate with audiences across generations.

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