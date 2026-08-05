Pamela Lewis’ Local Legacy: 'Benjamin Franklin: America's First Rockstar' Lands in Library's Special Collection

Benjamin Franklin: America’s First Rockstar Cover Art (Courtesy Pamela Lewis) Pamela Lewis with Jessica Jeffers (Right), Director of Williamson County Libraries (Photo Credit Pamela Lewis) Pamela Lewis (photo courtesy of PLA Media)

New Honor Comes Just in Time to Celebrate Library Card Sign-up Month in September!

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PLA Media is thrilled to announce that President Pam Lewis’s book “Benjamin Franklin: America’s First Rockstar” has been added to the Williamson County Library special collection on American history and Middle Tennessee! This exciting accomplishment illustrates the book’s resonance and the impact it has had on the Middle Tennessee community.“Benjamin Franklin: America’s First Rockstar” takes a playful, innovative look at Founding Father Ben Franklin and his connection to Franklin, Tennessee. Lewis insightfully weaves in quotes from ‘rockstar’ luminaries across the ages from Eleanor Roosevelt to Shakespeare.Recently, Pamela had an opportunity to talk with Jessica Jeffers, Director, Williamson Country Libraries for “Applaudable Perspectives,” PLA Media's podcast. Click here to listen to this episode A respected preservationist, historian and music industry executive, Lewis donated the recently installed bronze statue of Benjamin Franklin (by acclaimed sculptor George Lundeen) to her longtime hometown, working in collaboration with county and city leaders and the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Old Glory Chapter.Historian, author, and former Tennessee State Museum Senior Curator James Hoobler writes, “Pamela Lewis’s book, ‘Benjamin Franklin America’s First Rockstar: A Commemorative Guidebook Celebrating The Birthday Of America’s Original Influencer,’ is a fun romp through the town of Franklin, Tennessee, and its namesake. She shares insights into some of the towns local landmarks and lore, and delves into some of Ben Franklin’s more memorable quotes. There are even some 18th century recipes to try. So, come on and explore Franklin and his namesake with the author, it will be a fun time.”Since launching in 1987, the month of September has been designated Library Card Sign-up Month to mark the beginning of a new school year. During the month, the American Library Association and libraries unite in a national effort to ensure every child signs-up for the own library card. Pam Lewis and PLA Media wholeheartedly support this effort and encourage everyone (including adults) to sign up for a library card at your local library, if you haven’t already done so.In addition to “Benjamin Franklin: America's First Rockstar,” Pam Lewis also authored the Children's picture book “Ben Franklin Visits Franklin for a Day.”Both of Pamela Lewis’ books are available from Landmark Booksellers, downtown Franklin, TN outlets including The Carter House, Carnton, Purple Butterfly, Twine Graphics, Southern Cottage, Belmont Mansion in Nashville, The Tennessee State Museum, the Visit Franklin office, Amazon.com, and other major retailers.About Pamela LewisPamela Lewis is an award-winning businesswoman, philanthropist, preservationist, public art proponent, historian, and civic leader with a deep commitment to history and heritage education. She is the author of Benjamin Franklin: America's First Rockstar and Ben Franklin Visits Franklin for a Day, both published by Traitmarker Media in 2026. More at www.plamedia.com

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