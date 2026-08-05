Boards in Action: Broomfield Housing Alliance

Posted August 2026

Who They Are

The Broomfield Housing Alliance (BHA) serves as the housing authority for the City and County of Broomfield. Housing authorities are public entities established under Colorado's Housing Authorities Law (Title 29, Article 4 of the Colorado Revised Statutes). They are created by the Broomfield Council, which also appoints their commissioners.

Front Row: Commissioner Linda Fahrenbruch, Executive Director Kristin Hyser, Commissioner Joy Castillo

Back Row: Commissioner Bob Munroe, Commissioner Alan Feinstein, Commissioner Nick Rosenbeck

Broomfield originally established a housing authority in 2001. Following advocacy from community leaders and elected officials, the Broomfield Council established BHA as an independent housing authority in 2022 with its own governing Board of Commissioners.

The Board consists of five Broomfield residents who serve four-year terms. As BHA's legally and financially responsible governing body, the Board:

Sets BHA's strategic direction, budget and policies

Safeguards the organization's financial integrity

Reviews and approves developments, investments and partnerships

Ensures compliance with legal, regulatory and contractual requirements

Oversees the Executive Director

The Board works closely with Executive Director Kristin Hyser, who leads the organization and manages its daily operations.

Commissioners live throughout Broomfield and bring expertise in affordable housing finance, housing authority leadership, real estate, contracting, banking and human services.

"The prospect of serving the community and expanding housing options for Broomfield residents was an opportunity too good to pass up. I am grateful to serve Broomfield." — Bob Munroe, Commissioner

The Board typically meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the Broomfield Council Conference Room. Meetings are open to the public, and agendas are posted in advance on BHA's website.

Above all, commissioners are committed to expanding access to safe, stable and affordable homes. BHA intentionally focuses on households earning 60% or less of the Area Median Income because these residents experience some of Broomfield's greatest housing challenges while aligning with the primary resources available to support affordable housing and housing stability.

"I want those who work in Broomfield to be able to live here. If our children want to live here, I want them to be able to do so. Job loss, health issues, and other catastrophes can happen to anyone. Everyone deserves a safe and stable home." — Linda Fahrenbruch, Chair

Delivering Results

Since becoming independent in 2022, BHA has helped advance approximately 500 affordable homes serving households earning 60% or less of the Area Median Income, with more than 500 additional homes in the development pipeline.

The Board plays a critical role in ensuring BHA's financial stewardship and long-term sustainability. Since 2022, every $1 invested by the City and County of Broomfield has helped BHA leverage more than $7 in additional housing resources, turning approximately $3.95 million in local funding into more than $28.4 million in housing-related investment.

BHA accomplishes this by combining local investment with partnerships, land, grants, tax credits and other financing tools to attract additional public and private funding and create lasting community assets.

As an independent housing authority, BHA also has financial tools that allow it to invest available funds and, when appropriate and permitted by law, finance larger housing investments using dedicated revenue streams. These tools help accelerate housing production, preserve affordability, respond more quickly to community needs and strengthen BHA's ability to leverage additional state, federal, philanthropic and private investment.

BHA advances affordable housing in several ways. Depending on the project, it may co-develop and co-own housing, facilitate partnerships or serve as a limited partner by providing housing authority tools, such as property tax exemption, to help make affordable housing financially feasible.

Since becoming independent, the Board has supported the following affordable housing communities:

TABLE HERE





Every development partnership and investment requires Board approval. Commissioners evaluate each opportunity based on its alignment with BHA's mission, community need, the developer's experience and financial capacity, project feasibility, affordability commitments, long-term sustainability and anticipated community benefit.

BHA also pursues opportunities to acquire and preserve existing affordable homes, helping prevent the loss of affordability while protecting housing already available in Broomfield.

In addition to development, the Board oversees:

Housing voucher and housing stability programs

Financial stewardship and organizational sustainability

Public, nonprofit and private partnerships

Advocacy for innovative housing solutions that benefit the community

The Grove at Cottonwood

One of BHA's most significant accomplishments is The Grove at Cottonwood, opening in August 2026.

The Grove was created in response to families seeking long-term housing for adult children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. With the Board's leadership, BHA developed a 40-home neuro-inclusive community designed to support independent living while fostering connection, programming and community.

"The Grove at Cottonwood is our most notable achievement and a very important place. As Board members, we had the opportunity to make decisions that guided and supported the efforts of BHA staff. It is very fulfilling to be part of a project that is so meaningful." — Linda Fahrenbruch, Chair

The Grove reflects BHA's commitment to listening to the community and developing innovative housing solutions that address unmet needs.

Looking Ahead

While proud of what has been accomplished, the Board remains focused on the future. Upcoming projects include Vista Pointe Homes, which will provide 55 affordable homes for families, and a future community for older adults on Colmans Way, made possible through a Proposition 123 land acquisition grant.

The Board is committed to maximizing every local investment by continuing to leverage public, private, philanthropic, and other financial resources to advance Broomfield's affordable housing goals. Through responsible stewardship, strategic partnerships and innovative financing, BHA seeks to expand housing opportunities, preserve affordability and create lasting community benefit for current and future generations.

"BHA's work provides stability and connects families with additional support. Affordable housing gives families, older adults, and individuals with special needs the ability to remain in the community." — Alan Feinstein, Commissioner

Guided by the values of service, connection, partnership, innovation, intentionality and accountability, the Board continues advancing BHA's mission:

Driving affordable housing solutions in Broomfield through service, innovation and partnership

Residents are encouraged to attend Board meetings, provide public comment or submit written comments in advance to info@broomfieldhousingalliance.org.



